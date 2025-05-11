'It digs into your depth chart': Denny Hamlin reveals strain on 23XI after adding Corey Heim for Kansas

23XI Racing will field four cars in the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway for the first time, and team co-owner Denny Hamlin acknowledged that expanding to a fourth entry presented logistical challenges and competitive advantages.

Ad

Corey Heim will pilot the No. 67 Robinhood Toyota Camry in the 2025 AdventHealth 400. It will mark a new chapter for 23XI Racing as they juggle the demands of three full-time cars and one part-time effort. While such a move opens the door for future talent and more shots at victory, Hamlin explained it also thins out the available manpower, especially on race weekends.

Talking ahead of the AdventHealth 400 qualifying and practice on Saturday, Hamlin told reporters (via Frontstretch):

Ad

Trending

"It digs into your depth chart, both in the shop and on the road. Increases opportunity to win. That's another bullet in the chamber that you've got... I like that how they've responded. Certainly., we've planned this for quite some time, so we've been able to staff accordingly for it." (1:57 onwards)

Ad

When 23XI Racing first entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with a single full-time car for Bubba Wallace, few could have predicted the rapid trajectory the Michael Jordan–Denny Hamlin-owned outfit would chart. Backed by Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing, the team quickly grew from a feel-good project into a legitimate contender.

Tyler Reddick's arrival in 2023, following Kurt Busch's injury-induced retirement, elevated the program further. Select starts by development drivers like Kamui Kobayashi and Travis Pastrana cemented their place. Now, just over four seasons later, 23XI Racing is fielding four Cup Series cars for the first time in its brief history.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though adding a fourth car ups the intensity, Denny Hamlin emphasized the team had mapped out the move well in advance. When asked what the #11 JGR driver expected from Heim in his first Cup race, Hamlin was realistic:

"Just kind of see where he stacks up competition wise with with the rest of the cup field. We're very aware of his skill set. He's going to get some good opportunities over the next few years to show that." (2:23 onwards)

Ad

Heim has already bagged three victories this season in the Craftsman Truck Series and finished outside the top 10 just once in nine starts. On Saturday in the Kansas Truck Series race, he lost track position after a poorly timed green-flag pit cycle midway through the final stage. However, Heim stormed back in the final 30 laps to earn a hard-fought third-place finish, showing his rising stock.

Bubba Wallace echoes owner Denny Hamlin's thoughts on Corey Heim's 'part-time' challenges

Bubba Wallace (L) and Denny Hamlin during NASCAR Cup qualifying at Charlotte. Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin's assessment of Corey Heim's Cup Series debut in Kansas aligns with 23XI's Bubba Wallace. The No. 23 Toyota driver emphasized the intense coordination behind the scenes and how much prep the team has put in this week, especially for the fourth car.

Ad

Talking about his former crew chief, Bubba said to FrontStretch:

"He is (Bootie Barker) been doing is prepping for this race. So I think it's ramped up this week for sure... I know it's hard to just run four cars full-time, but I think it's even harder to do it part-time because the personnel, the resources aren't fully there."

Ad

Historically, 23XI Racing has excelled at Kansas with Tyler Reddick winning in 2023 and Bubba in 2022. But last spring, they stumbled with both drivers finishing outside the top 15.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The drivers need to execute a clean race this year after a mixed qualification saw Reddick qualify fourth, Wallace 15th, while rookie Riley Herbst starts in 25th and Heim 28th. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin will begin the race in P14 for the AdventHealth 400.

While challenges persist, the energy around the team heading into Sunday's race at the 1.5-mile oval is notably optimistic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.