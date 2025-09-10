"It was my dream to be here": Mamba Smith turns a fan's bitter insult into a humbling moment about his NASCAR career

NASCAR analyst and personality, Mamba Smith, has never been afraid to speak his mind, whether on TV or through his podcast. But this week, a fan’s harsh critique allowed Smith to show a different side, one defined by humility, self-awareness and gratitude. Smith had a long conversation with the fan after he replied to a video of Denny Hamlin posted by Smith on his social media handle.The fan may have crossed a line with his comments, but Smith chose to remain humble and polite after the exchange. It began when the fan accused Smith of enjoying a cushy lifestyle thanks to NASCAR’s ruling France family, dismissing his commentary as biased. The fan wrote via X:&quot;I’m honestly just jealous that you live a good life off that nice France family money to spew their bullshit that not even your podcast partner agrees with you on.&quot; Instead of firing back with anger, Smith took the high road. Mamba Smith replied with grace and humility, as he wrote via X: &quot;'I’m honestly just jealous that you live a good life.' I actually really respect you for actually saying it. You’re right, I do. It was my dream to be here, so I worked for every bit of it. I hope you get to live your dream at some point, too.&quot; What could have been a bitter social media spat instead turned into a moment of connection. Smith’s response resonated with many who saw it not as defensiveness but as encouragement.For Smith, who has built his career through consistency and dedication, navigating stints as a driver, media personality and ambassador for diversity in motorsports, the message carried extra weight. His success hasn’t come without setbacks, but his love for NASCAR has kept him going.Mamba Smith extends his praises for Denny Hamlin after his recent victory in IllinoisIn a recent conversation with Kevin Harvick, Mamba Smith spoke about Denny Hamlin and revealed what sets him apart even at the age of 44. Hamlin won the recent Cup Series playoff race at the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend, marking his fifth victory of the 2025 season.Smith was all praise for the Joe Gibbs Racing team driver as he gave an insight into his mind.&quot;He’s a Walking Hall of Famer. Yes. Right. He’s done it in his way. I think you got to respect the way that he’s put together his resume and his career, and he’s won every big race that you could want to win. Obviously, the championship is what matters the most. I mean, if you ask him, he does a good job of being like, eh, if we win it, we win it. If not, we don’t,” Smith said via the Happy Hour podcast. (5:35 onwards)Hamlin will now be back in action for the next playoff race in Bristol this weekend. He currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series championship and hopes to win his first Cup championship this year.