  "It was not for the drivers, it was for us": Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about the banished rookie stripes 

“It was not for the drivers, it was for us”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about the banished rookie stripes 

By Dipti Sood
Modified Jan 30, 2025 01:06 GMT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Dirty Mo Media. Source: Via X, Imagn

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his thoughts on NASCAR's decision to remove rookie stripes from race cars starting in 2025. He explained why these stripes were more than just a symbol and expressed his disappointment over the end of this long-standing tradition.

The yellow rookie stripes were positioned on the back bumper of rookie drivers' cars in all three NASCAR national series. They were not exclusive to Rookie of the Year contenders but applied to drivers with limited experience in a particular car or track.

NASCAR confirmed the decision in a statement to Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, stating that the stripes were now deemed "unnecessary" at the highest level of stock car racing.

A post from Dirty Mo Media on X sparked the discussion. In the attached video, Dale Earnhardt Jr. in conversation with TJ Majors, reacts to the news that rookie stripes will no longer appear on NASCAR race cars. The tweet is captioned,

"Rookie stripes, you will be missed. 😔 @DaleJr @Tjmajors"

Talking on the podcast, he accepts that while drivers are already aware of each other's experience levels, the stripes were not for them. Instead, they were for fans, making it easier to identify new drivers and track their progress back in the day. Referring to the current situation, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared,

“You know the drivers, they kind of know who everybody is, but its not for them. It was for us! It was for you and I in like 1980 when we went to Daytona 500. There were probably 70-80 cars trying to qualify, multiple 20 or 25 rookies maybe. That was when it was necessary.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also reflected on the past, mentioning how, in the 1980s, NASCAR races had large fields with numerous rookies. Back then, the stripes had a practical purpose, helping competitors and fans distinguish less-experienced drivers. Though their function has changed over time, he questioned why such a meaningful tradition had to be removed. In his own words,

“Its kind of changed in terms what purpose its served but man, some traditions - whats wrong with them? That's just a thing that didn't have to go away!”

"It took a lot of the legitimacy or the uniqueness and specialness out of The Clash" Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Cookout clash at Bowman Gray

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also recently criticized NASCAR’s handling of The Clash, an annual exhibition race held two weeks before the Daytona 500. This year, the event is set to take place at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download, on the 28th January episode, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained how changes in eligibility criteria have diminished the race’s reputation. He pointed out that The Clash was originally meant for pole winners, but over the years, the entry rules were altered to accommodate more drivers. This shift, he argued, took away the exclusivity and prestige of the event. He said,

“We used to make the joke like hey man, you got a valid driver’s license, you’re eligible for The Clash. It had become a joke, and it took a lot of the legitimacy or the uniqueness and specialness out of The Clash.” [20:58]
“The Clash, as I’ve mentioned a million times, was about pole winners. … You would even hear drivers mention it in their interviews as they won the pole. Drivers no longer go, ‘Hell yeah, I’m in The Clash.’ When you lost that, what have you done? You’ve made a mistake. I guess what I’m saying is this feeling like it’s necessary to make sure everybody’s always a part of it, takes away the challenge of achieving.” Dale Jr. added. [21:17]

He recalled a time when winning a pole position meant automatic entry into The Clash, making it a meaningful achievement.

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
