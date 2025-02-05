“It was an electric atmosphere” — Insider seconds Austin Dillon’s statement of keeping Bowman Gray on the NASCAR schedule

Amid rumors of The Clash being moved out of Bowman Gray Stadium, Austin Dillon told a reporter that he thinks they should keep it because it has great entertainment value. The reporter then echoed those thoughts with a post on X.

The winner of the 2018 Daytona 500, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NASCAR Nationwide Series compared the race's aura to a rock concert. Toby Christie, a renowned NASCAR insider and reporter agreed with him and added:

"As someone who was there the other night, I 100% agree. It was an electric atmosphere."

Austin Dillon spoke on Sunday after retiring due to mechanical issues in the 157th lap. He said that the public's attitude during the event was energetic and thus felt the organizers should repeat the venue at least one more year. He also stated that he thrives in those situations and loves to put on a show.

"It felt like a rock and roll concert out there with the fans. Plenty of middle fingers flying in the air, so that means they were in it. This had to be good for the people over here; worth the ticket price," Austin Dillon said after the race.

Last Sunday on February 2, for the first time in 54 years, the Cook Out Clash dazzled everyone at Bowman Grey and Chase Elliot delivered an astounding performance in which he led the race for 171 out of the 200 laps to clinch the victory.

But perhaps, the most surprising result of the night has to go to Ryan Blaney, who started at the very back of the race and finished second.

The road ahead for Austin Dillon

What's next? Austin Dillon's team, Richard Childress Racing, gave him a 3-year deal last season, and he's very committed to the team, despite unfavorable results of late. Although he is one of the most popular drivers, his result last season was 32nd overall with only one top 5 finish (the controversial Richmond win).

"So, five year plan? We see what’s going on in year two of my contract,” Dillon on his future as a driver on the Dale Jr. Podcast in August 2024.

On the plus side, Austin Dillon hinted last year about upcoming changes and confirmed Kyle Busch's commitment to the team. He secured a crucial deal with Bass Pro Shops to sponsor him through 17 of this year's races. The outdoor brand has had a notorious track record with NASCAR's #3 since 1998 when Dale Earnhardt used to drive it.

NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray - Source: Imagn

After just one Clash at Bowman Gray, the future is still unclear, but one thing is certain: the fans seemed to love it and it showed.

