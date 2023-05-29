"It has been an exciting adventure” - Jimmie Johnson shares his mentality of being a team owner in his first year with Legacy Motor Club

Former NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has a busy season ahead of him as the co-owner of the Legacy Motor Club team. Johnson bought a stake in the team last year and is now juggling his various roles after taking the helm for the team.

Midway into the 2023 season, Johnson's team has struggled to consistently deliver solid results. Added to that, the team will also be switching from Chevrolet to Toyota next year. Despite the struggles and the imminent manufacturer switch, Jimmie Johnson is 'excited and invigorated' to lead the team forward.

On his return to the wheel of the #84 car for the Coca-Cola 600, Johnson said this about his new role as a team owner (via Fox Sports):

"I’m excited, invigorated, exhausted — all of it. It has been a really exciting adventure that I’ve embarked on here — to learn from (Legacy co-owner) Maury Gallagher, to be a part of this great team and learn from everyone that I’m surrounded by. I’m in a whole new element here and it’s very exciting to be in a new element."

He added:

"At the same time, there are some foundational pieces coming together, decisions that we’re making, that will really help the team grow in the future. And then we have our job at hand – the situation and environment that we have at hand to deal with in the 2023 season."

While wearing the hat of the team owner and running a part-time schedule with the #84 team, Jimmie Johnson is also busy preparing for his debut in the 24hr of Le Mans race. Despite the busy schedule, the former NASCAR champion is working hard to convert his team into a front running force.

He talked about having various responsibilities and reacting to them.

"Depends on the hat that I’m wearing, in some respects. There’s been a lot of work, but a lot of excitement and a lot of fun. I truly feel like I’m a part of something that’s really going to be a force in the future of NASCAR."

Jimmie Johnson praises the Legacy Motor Club driver duo

Noah Gragson and Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson is impressed by the effort put in by Legacy Motor Club drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson. Despite not having a fast car, Jones has two top-10 finishes and Rookie Gragson has a 12th-place best finish.

While the seven-time Cup Series champion hails Jones' consistency, he is equally impressed by the rookie driver.

"With Noah, from watching him before, I wasn’t sure how serious he took his job in the sport. I knew that he was fast, and I knew that he liked to have fun. I can say in the short time that I’ve really worked with him closely. He still has those two elements, but his desire to be as good as he can in this sport has really impressed me. So I guess ultimately, his commitment to his craft is what’s impressed me the most."

Erik Jones is 25th in the drivers' standings, while Noah Gragson occupies the 32nd position.

