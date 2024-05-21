"It would be extremely hard"- Rick Hendrick on rushing Kyle Larson from Indy 500 to Coke 600

Rick Hendrick, in a recent conversation, talked about his Hendrick Motorsport driver Kyle Larson attempting "double duty" on Sunday (May 26). Hendrick provided some insight into the challenges the team is facing with regard to the same.

The 2021 Cup Series champion, Larson, is looking to attempt a daring double by competing in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 races on the same day. Larson is the fifth driver to take a shot at the 1100-mile exhausting events.

While speaking to Bob Pockrass, the owner of HMS, Rick Hendrick, also shared his feelings about the possibility of the #5 Chevy driver being pulled out of his Indy 500 debut because of a weather delay.

"We've talked about it many times and we know we need to be at Charlotte for the points and we're just going to let it play out," Hendrick said.

The 74-year-old Hendrick also talked about a collective decision that would be made by Hendrick's team, which includes Jeff Gordon vice chairman, Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of HMS, and HMS star Kyle Larson.

"We'll make that decision on Sunday. It would be very tough, very disappointing because of all the effort that everyone's put in from Arrow McLaren to backing the crowd, our marketing people. We've got a tremendous amount of folks there at Indy and since such a good position, it would be extremely hard." Hendrick added.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson has a priority between the IndyCar Series and Cup Series clash

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson stated he would prioritize the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte if the Indy 500 at Indianapolis is delayed due to rain.

The 31-year-old is set to attempt a Memorial Day Double later this week. He will first be seen piloting the #17 HMS in partnership with Arrow McLaren at the Indy500. When asked about a worst-case scenario, Larson admitted to giving importance to the #5 Chevy car in the Cup Series.

In a conversation with media personnel, Larson said:

"Hopefully, that [rain] situation doesn’t arise. I'm sure there's a window of time when it probably gets to a certain point. I have to leave because the Coke 600 is the priority that weekend and chasing another NASCAR championship is the priority."

The Sacramento native also revealed that McLaren-Hendrick has a substitute driver ready for them.

"I just hope that doesn’t come about. Tony Kanaan is there for reserve, if something like that does happen, to fill in for the (Indy) 500. But we’ll just pray that that doesn’t happen." Larson added.

Kyle Larson currently leads the overall Cup Series standings with two wins, six top-fives, and six top-tens after 13 starts this season.