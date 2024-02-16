"It doesn't feel that disappointing": Michael McDowell on falling short of pole position to Joey Logano

Despite missing out on what would have been his first ever Cup Series pole position, Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell was jubilant following the qualifying race for the 2024 Daytona 500.

2021 Daytona 500 race winner Michael McDowell delivered a stellar performance in the season's first qualifying race at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. The 39-year-old led the majority of the second round of the qualifying race, only to miss out on pole position by a 0.261s margin.

In the end, two-time Cup Series champion and Team Penske star Joey Logano secured the pole position, his first pole at the event.

Speaking about the events of the race following the qualifying round, Michael McDowell said (via Frontstretch):

"I am thrilled for the front row. It'd have been more fun to have the pole and to get my first career pole in the Cup Series, but honestly it's such a cool accomplishment for our team that it doesn't feel that disappointing to not get the pole."

Commenting on his own performance, McDowell admitted he was surprised. He said:

"Yes, it did surprise me. If you ask my crew chief Travis Peterson, he wouldn't have been surprised. We were actually joking a lot today because we put a lot of emphasis on having as much speed as we could build into our Daytona 500 car here."

Michael McDowell on Ford dominating the qualifying race ahead of Daytona 500

In a shift from the norm, the upcoming season-opener at Daytona International Speedway will not feature a Hendrick Motorsports car in the front row. Rather, it will be the Fords of McDowell and Logano that will kick off the iconic race.

Speaking about the strong performance by Ford vehicles, Michael McDowell said:

"Just shows you the level of intensity that everybody at Front Row put into tonight, to having as much speed as we can, almost like we wanted to prove to ourselves if we really put our mind to it, can we do it."

"Obviously these Mustangs are fast. To lock out the front row with two Ford Mustangs is great. Everybody at Roush Yates Engines shop, and all the things that it takes to make race cars go fast. But when it comes to the details the guys did at the shop, they did a good job."

Despite falling short of securing the pole position, the former Daytona winner remained positive about the team's efforts. McDowell added:

"Cool moment. Cool for them to have that moment. Stinks that Joey beat us for the pole. But I'm super proud of the effort. It's a cool experience for us to be in a spot that we're not typically in."