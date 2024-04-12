As the Indy 500 comes closer and closer, Kyle Larson is learning more and more. This time around in the open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 2021 Cup champion learned how to tame the single-seater racecar more than he did before, along with realizing the differences and the similarities between the Next Gen car from NASCAR and the one in IndyCar.

Speaking during a press conference after his recent test, Larson touched on the similarities between the Next Gen car and the single-seater he'll drive in the Indy 500.

"The cars to me feel very similar to a stock car in a way. Everything I feel out there is what I would expect from a 9:00 am practice session in a stock car at the Brickyard 400, like cool conditions, got grip, all that. We wouldn't be running around here wide open in a stock car, the way the tires feel and all that, it feels relatively similar."

But then it's not all familiar for Larson, particularly with the way he's assessing and identifying the others on the racetrack in this new car.

"I don't know who I'm out there around. Because in a stock car, when somebody turns a corner, you can see their door number or you can see the number on their back bumper. I've got no clue who I'm out there around and learning off of. So that was surprising."

The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed he thought it would be easier for him to know who he's around on the racetrack, but for now, it was proving to be difficult.

Kyle Larson knows, practice is practice, and racing will be racing

During the recent test at the IMS, Kyle Larson clocked in 47 laps where he was able to register the second-highest speed among the 34 drivers on the day, which is a pretty encouraging sign for his chances in the race. However, Larson knows that what he'll experience during the race will be completely different

"I don't think anything's quite real out there in practice to what I'll experience in the race. I think I'm going to be overloaded during race trying to process information ...it's just learning during the race."

Larson noted that drivers checking up while entering a corner was something that stood out to him and helped him realize that he needs to look further ahead than just at the car in front of him. Whether that is also similar to how he approaches racing in NASCAR is something that remains to be seen.

With some impressive results in the tests, Kyle Larson will be hoping to come out of the Double with a glorious result.