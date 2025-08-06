"It was our foundation in all reality": Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett salute Dodge as the bedrock of TSR Nitro’s success

Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett have been one of the most popular power couples in the motorsports world. The couple have been married since 2021 and have a son together, whom they named Dominic, born in November 2024. The couple runs the Tony Stewart Racing team competing in the NHRA Championship Drag Racing series. The team also fields one full-time entry in the Funny Car driven by Matt Hagan.Leah Pruett is herself a Factor Stock Showdown champion, but she stepped away from racing in December 2023 to focus on her family with Tony Stewart, who is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and a Hall of Famer. The TSR Nitro team has achieved success in both the NHRA Drag Racing Series and the Funny Car, with Hagan giving Stewart his first NHRA title back in 2023 and Pruett finishing third in points during the same season.The couple recently spoke about the role Dodge played in acting as a bedrock for the team's success.&quot;The number one reason that Matt and I were able to start with Tony, with TSR Nitro and move over, is because we had Dodge's backing... They were the first fundamental piece in... If it wasn't for them, we would have never been able to make that move.&quot; Leah Pruett said via Dodge GarageCast (12:51 onwards)&quot;It really was our foundation in all reality, that was the first piece of the building blocks that had to happen to assemble it.&quot; Tony Stewart added.Stewart also shared that TSR will celebrate their 25th year anniversary this year and how their association with Dodge basically brings them back to where they started.Leah Pruett's comeback plan begins as she returns to action with Tony Stewart Racing12-time Top Fuel winner, Leah Pruett, recently returned to racing after stepping away from it in 2023. She returned to action on June 23 during a private test session scheduled for her by Tony Stewart Racing at the Virginia Motorsports Park.The news was confirmed by the TSR Nitro team's official social media handle through a post.&quot;At the start of the season, @LeahPruett_TF said she wanted to do some testing this year…. Looks like today is her lucky day.&quot; TSR Nitro wrote via X.Tony Stewart stepped into Leah Pruett's seat after she decided to take a break and step back to focus on her family. Stewart captured the NHRA Rookie of the Year honors in the same year and has always said that the door is open for his wife to step back into her seat whenever she's ready.There is still no official announcement regarding Leah Pruett's return to full-time racing, but this is a positive sign for the people waiting for her comeback. Pruett drove the No. 14 TSR Dodge//SRT Direct Connection Top Fuel dragster and achieved numerous accolades in that car.