“It is a German name”: Former NASCAR driver reveals a surprising “Earnhardt” fact during his high-speed ride on the Autobahn

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently visited Germany and experienced the high-speed thrill of driving on the Autobahn, reaching nearly 200 km/h. During his trip, Wallace recorded a video for his YouTube channel, sharing intriguing insights about NASCAR's legendary Earnhardt family, highlighting their enduring impact on motorsports.

Kenny Wallace retired from NASCAR in 2016 after a 25-year career, highlighted by nine Xfinity Series wins despite not securing a Cup Series victory. Since stepping away from racing, Wallace has transitioned into a successful career as a NASCAR analyst. He hosts the popular podcast Kenny Conversation, interviewing figures from the racing world and beyond.

However, on his recent trip to the Autobahn, Wallace expressed his joy and excitement of zooming through traffic in his German-made Mercedes. While driving, the former NASCAR driver shared:

"We are on the Autobahn and we are hauling. We're running what 200kmph, I'm wide open it won't go anymore, and this is unbelievable this is awesome. Wide open just digging this is what we came to Germany for race fans look at that. Earnhardt's my man! Wallace said "And you do you know the name Earnhardt is a German name, We're getting it,"

Seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt leads the Earnhardt family’s NASCAR legacy. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., followed in his father’s footsteps, debuting in the Xfinity Series in 1996 and winning back-to-back championships. He also became a two-time Daytona 500 winner.

Tragically, Dale Sr. passed away during the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, where Dale Jr. also competed. Now retired, Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller co-own the championship-winning Xfinity team, JR Motorsports, who recently shared some exciting news.

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier was recently selected to make his Daytona 500 debut for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports. Two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., along with his sister and JRM co-owner Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, discussed the decision to field Allgaier in the 2025 Daytona 500 during a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

"We're in a position where we can't go down, we're starting at the bottom. I personally hope that this is the start of more opportunities for us to compete at the Cup level. Should it be a situation where it's very challenging, it would only motivate us to continue to go back. When we don't entirely succeed at something, we retool and try again," said Dale Jr.

"And I love another thing that you've always said we race as life has changed. You know retiring from full-time cup racing and becoming a dad, and our own personal interests have changed. One thing that doesn't is we race" he added

Allgaier will pilot the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet in the Daytona 500, which is scheduled onfor February 16th at 2:30 PM ET. Fans can join FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM for their exclusive broadcast

