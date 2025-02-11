"It has to be going on victory lane with Dale Earnhardt": Richard Childress' grandson reflects on first Daytona 500 memory

Grandson of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, Austin Dillon recently reflected on his earliest memory of the Daytona 500. The 2018 Daytona 500 winner shared that Dale Earnhardt's 1998 win was his youngest memory at the World Center Speed.

During a recent appearance on NASCAR Live's The 500 Club podcast episode, Dillon talked about his family trip to Florida before the Speedweek.

"It has to be going to Victory Lane in 98 with Dale Earnhardt," Austin Dillon said (21:40 onwards).

"Grew up going to Daytona for a week or so before the race started and just enjoying my time down there. Our family went and did different things, going to Disney World. You know, just remember so many memories in Florida and Daytona in that time frame in February," he added.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Dale Earnhardt won the 1998 Daytona 500 driving Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevy. Austin Dillon brought back the iconic No. 3 car to the NASCAR Cup Series after 13 years in 2013. He won the pole position for the Daytona 500 that year and won the Daytona 500 itself, exactly 20 years after Earnhardt’s victory, in 2018.

Dillon also commented on joining NASCAR coming from a racing family.

"I was so focused as a kid on like other sports and, you know, enjoyed other sports. And when I got the opportunity to race, it was like that is like a larger than life opportunity or object that's out there. And you grew up around it and then all of a sudden you get to cut your first lap on it, which my first laps weren't very memorable. I mean, in the truck race, I sat on the pole that was memorable, but the first lap was a wreck," he said (22:18).

Dillon will return to the Daytona 500 this week. The 67th running of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener is scheduled for February 16. Qualifying for the 'Great American Race' will start on February 12.

Dale Earnhardt's 1998 Daytona 500 win

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt competed in the NASCAR Cup Series between the 1970s and 1990s. He became famous for driving the No. 3 car for Richard Childress Racing and won 76 races over 27 years.

In 1998, Earnhardt broke a 59-race losing streak after driving his No. 3 GM Goodwrench Plus Chevrolet to victory at the Daytona 500. It was NASCAR’s 50th anniversary and the race’s 40th year. He celebrated the win with Richard Childress’ grandsons, Austin and Ty Dillon, and his daughter, Taylor Nicole Earnhardt.

Earnhardt passed away in a crash on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 and was later inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

