"It was a good night": Trackhouse Racing star Daniel Suarez revisits 2024 Atlanta Motor Speedway triumph

By Soumyadeep
Modified Feb 22, 2025 02:47 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race - Qualifying - Source: Getty
AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 09: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 09, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. - Source: Getty

Last year’s running of the Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway resulted in a three-wide photo finish. Daniel Suarez won the race by a mere 0.03-second margin over the then-reigning series champion, Ryan Blaney, while also beating RCR’s Kyle Busch to the checkered flag.

The concluding five laps following the last restart arguably drew the most attention. Just recently, Suarez was seen watching a clip from the race, reliving the moments that led to his sole win of the season.

“I was not getting a lot of help from the 2 (Austin Cindric), I can tell you that,” said the Trackhouse Racing speedster. “Luckily, the 23 (Bubba Wallace) gave a hell of a push to the 8 (Kyle Busch) and they gave him the run towards the 12 (Ryan Blaney) and I was able to side draft the 8.”
“That's exactly what made it 3 wide. And by actual 4 honestly, it was going to be anyone's race. You know, everyone was so close to each other,” he noted.

Suarez finished 0.007 seconds ahead of Busch, who was vying hard to end his winless drought. The race wrapped up quite cinematically, given how close the battle was between the three NASCAR Cup Series regulars.

“Kind of knew I had the 8 because I was inching him forward, but I couldn't even see the 12. They were telling me the 12 beat you by a quarter of a car. I was going to believe it because I didn't know. I couldn't see him; I'm pretty sure he couldn't see me either... It was a good night,” Daniel Suarez added.
Suarez is in his ninth season in the Cup Series and fifth driving for Trackhouse Racing. Last week, he delivered a P13 finish at the Daytona 500.

Daniel Suarez’s NASCAR sponsor sends a call to the fans for an exclusive meet-and-greet

Fans got an opportunity to meet Daniel Suarez on Friday, February 21. The meet and greet session took place at Walmart on 1569 N Expressway, Griffin from 1 pm onwards.

Freeway Insurance, a long-time partner of Suarez and the No. 99 team, posted the news on X, writing:

“Atlanta motorsports enthusiasts, this is your chance to meet last year's #AmbetterHealth400 historical three-wide finish winner and #NASCAR legend @daniel_suarezg! 🏁🔥Don’t miss out—see you there!”
Freeway Insurance joined the grid with Daniel Suarez in 2021, meaning 2025 is their fifth season together.

“Everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased to continue the relationship with Daniel and Freeway Insurance,” said Justin Marks, owner, Trackhouse Racing. “Daniel has been vital to this team and its culture since the first day. Freeway joined that same year and we have all continued to grow together and will continue into 2025.”

Notably, Freeway Insurance also served as Suarez’s primary sponsor for the 67th running of the Daytona 500, which took place last Sunday, February 16.

