“It is so hard to go throughout this format”: Daniel Hemric gets real on unpredictable playoff, calls making it to Phoenix a “success”

Daniel Hemric secured his spot in the Truck series playoffs after winning the race at Martinsville earlier this year. Though he has had a strong run of results in the latter half of the regular season, the 34-year-old shared how the playoff format is unforgiving, with chances of being knocked out on every corner, leading him to claim that even making it to the season finale at Phoenix is a success in his books.

The 2021 Xfinity Series champion is not a stranger to the playoff format. In his championship-winning year, Hemric had not scored a solitary win until the season finale at Phoenix.

So, the Cannapolis-born driver is well-versed with the playoff system and knows about the nooks and crannies of the system. Though he was able to benefit from it in the 2021 season, Hemric shared how reaching the final four is a success in itself, as you never know what can happen down the line (via X/@SiriusXMNASCAR):

"Your season's not encapsulated as a success or failure based off whether or not you make it to Phoenix. But if you make it to Phoenix, man what a success. It is so hard to go throughout this format, and I used Richmond last week as a perfect example, right? We have a flat tire, drop the green flag... and stuff like that could happen at Phoenix and that's why you keep showing up, because you never know what's going to happen."

Daniel Hemric raced in the Cup Series last year, but decided to join the Truck field for the 2025 season with the MHR squad.

Daniel Hemric asserts his faith in McAnally-Hilgemann Racing ahead of the playoffs

Daniel Hemric at the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn

2025 marked Daniel Hemric's first race in the Truck series since he departed the championship to move up the NASCAR ladder in previous years. Moreover, he scored MHR's first race victory this season, and the team's ninth win since its formation in 2000.

Though Hemric has scored an impressive 13 top-10s and eight top-five finishes, his rivals have often had the better of him, as table-topper, Corey Heim has won seven races on the other hand.

So, with a daunting task of staying within the safe zone lying ahead in his first season with the team, the 34-year-old affirmed his faith in the squad and said (via NASCAR's official website):

"But I’ll tell you just from a bullet point perspective, we find a way. When all else fails, we find a way. And that’s really kind of the current thing I lean on here as we begin this playoff run."

Hemric currently sits fourth in the standings, but only has 11 playoff points to his name.

