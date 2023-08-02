“It was not a home run” - Christopher Bell reacts to the latest NASCAR tire test at Richmond

NASCAR's recent tire test ahead of last weekend's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway has stemmed mixed feelings from drivers such as Christopher Bell. The seventh generation 'Next Gen' Cup cars were seen fitted with an experimental front splitter, which aimed to reduce the effect of 'dirty air' on the following car along with reducing overall downforce levels.

Bell, who participated in the test in his #20 Toyota Camry TRD fielded by Joe Gibbs Racing, echoed the Vice President of Vehicle Performance's sentiments.

In accordance with how Eric Jacuzzi thought the test went, Christopher Bell also highlighted the lack of any breakthrough innovation or findings during the test at Richmond Raceway.

He elaborated on what he felt from behind the wheel in an interview with Adam Cheek and said:

"It was not a home run. I was a big proponent of the low downforce package in Phoenix in January and to me, that felt like a big difference and this did not feel like a big difference. I applaud NASCAR for trying, it's cool but I didn't notice it."

In a bid to switch up the quality of racing on its short-track venues such as Richmond and Martinsville, the test undertaken earlier this week aimed at reducing the wake cars produce. With more aerodynamic devices on the newer Next Gen cars, the drivers are susceptible to losing downforce due to the 'dirty air' or wake it leaves behind.

This has produced a scarcity of overtaking maneuvers on short tracks, and drivers such as Ryan Preece and Christopher Bell were testing to improve the same.

Christopher Bell elaborates on whether softer tire compounds will make a difference to NASCAR's short track package during testing

Following up on how to make things better for drivers in the Next Gen cars on short tracks, the #20 Toyota Camry TRD driver looked hopeful for another day of testing the new package with a softer tire compound.

He elaborated on his expectations from the same and said:

"I think directionally, it should be better. They said that they were really conservative on the tires, starting in 2022 with the Next Gen car and any time we can make steps to get softer tires will give the drivers more feel."

While the test session at Richmond Raceway this week might not have stemmed the best of results or an overnight fix for NASCAR's short track woes, the governing body and drivers like Christopher Bell are certainly working to fix that.