“It was a huge risk”: Chase Briscoe gets candid on silencing critics in his breakout season with Joe Gibbs Racing 

Chase Briscoe, who joined Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) after Stewart-Haas Racing shut down last at the end of last NASCAR season, has had an amazing run that put him into the Championship 4 for the first time in his Cup career.Briscoe won his first win of the 2025 season at Pocono in June and locked in a playoff berth. He added another win at Darlington and won the YellaWood 500 at Talladega last Sunday, which sealed JGR's second spot in the Championship 4.Briscoe had joined JGR on a multiyear deal that the team announced in June 2024. During an appearance on the Rubbin’ is Racing podcast, the 30-year-old commented on the doubt that followed him into the season.&quot;I definitely think that whenever it got announced, there's a lot of people scratching their head and, whether it was fans or even, probably industry people too, right? And for Coach [JGR team owner, Joe Gibbs] now to have it all kind of come to fruition, I don't know if he thought it was going to go as good as it's gone this year and with a championship four birth, but certainly I would think he has to feel good about it, right? It was a huge risk,&quot; Chase Briscoe said.&quot;Having this great first season and certainly the bar is going to be really high for the remaining tenure of however long I'm here. But, yeah, I would think the coach has to feel good about it,&quot; he added.Briscoe had reached the playoffs twice before in 2022 and 2024, but never made it past the Round of 8 with SHR. Briscoe joined his teammate and veteran star Denny Hamlin as the second driver to lock in the final championship round, which is set for Phoenix Raceway next month.The No. 19 Toyota driver earned his first Cup win at the 1-mile oval in 2022 and has had three other top-10 finishes in his last six starts at the track.&quot;It's definitely going to come back full circle&quot; - Chase Briscoe on reciprocating Ty Gibbs' favorLast Sunday, Chase Briscoe pulled off a last-lap overtime win after making a frantic pass on Bubba Wallace to take the checkered flag in a pack finish. In the closing laps, Ty Gibbs kept him lined up behind the leaders, providing the draft. Briscoe thanked Gibbs and said he would not have won without his teammate's help. He also talked about returning the favor during the same episode.&quot;It's definitely going to come back full circle. ... At some point in our careers together, there's going to be some time where the roles are reversed, right? ... And hopefully I can be there behind him [Gibbs].. and pay back what he was able to do for me this past Sunday,&quot; Chase Briscoe said (01:03:11).The win was Briscoe's first at a superspeedway in the Cup Series.