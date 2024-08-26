“It hurts, but it was worth it”: Layne Riggs dislocates shoulder amid passionate celebration following NASCAR win

Layne Riggs won his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race but dislocated his right shoulder while basking in his triumph atop his truck. Despite the setback, the #38 Front Row Motorsports driver shrugged it off, mentioning it wasn’t his first rodeo with a popped shoulder, and declared to Fox Sports saying it was all worth it.

Riggs made his NASCAR debut in 2022, driving the #62 Toyota on a part-time basis for Halmar Friesen Racing. He scored his best finish of that season at Indianapolis Raceway Park, placing P7. In 2023, Riggs took the wheel of the #1, #2, and #7 trucks for Tricon Garage, Young's Motorsports, and Spire Motorsports, participating in one race with each team.

However, the year 2024 marked his first full-time season in NASCAR, racing for Front Row Motorsports. Layne Riggs had already notched up four top-5 finishes in his first 17 starts of the year, but it was at Milwaukee Mile where he grabbed his first career win.

Amid his celebration, the young driver dislocated his shoulder. He managed to hop down from the roof of his truck before his crew helped pop the shoulder back in place. Despite the discomfort, Layne Riggs told Fox Sports:

"Just located my shoulder. I was celebrating so hard. It hurts like a mug, but it was worth it. It's not the first time it's happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down."

The rookie driver, who was previously sitting in 15th place, moved up three spots to 12th after his win in Milwaukee. Layne Riggs has accumulated 405 points this season, trailing the leader, Christian Eckes, by 1685 points.

Layne Riggs calls his rookie season a "terrible" one

On December 14, 2023, Layne Riggs inked a multi-year agreement to steer the #38 Truck for Front Row Motorsports. His season started on a low note with a DNF at Daytona where he finished P33, followed by a P24 place at Atlanta. Later, NASCAR announced that Riggs was disqualified in Atlanta when a post-race inspection turned up some improperly installed windshield fasteners.

Although the Front Row Motorsports rookie didn't make the playoffs, he won his first-ever NASCAR win during the first race of the round of 10. Reflecting on his challenging rookie year, Layne Riggs said:\

"We‘ve had a terrible year. It‘s been an awful year, but I‘ve learned so much though in my rookie season. After the start, I thought there‘s no way we‘re going to get a win, we‘ll do the best we can and just learn for next year. But I knew in practice this thing [Truck] was awesome."

The next race awaits at the second race of the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, set for a special Thursday night showdown on September 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Corey Heim will be the reigning champion.

