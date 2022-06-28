"It’s exactly what we’re supposed to do" - Ross Chastain after finishing P5 at Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain has set the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series on fire with his performances every weekend. The 29-year-old won the season’s first road course race at Circuit of the Americas and later went on to win at Talladega Superspeedway.

After a week off, Chastain began the second half of the season on a good note after finishing fifth at Nashville Superspeedway in the Ally 400 last Sunday. With last week’s P5, he moved into second place in the Cup Series standings and has had a total of eight top-five finishes so far this season.

During the post-race interview, Chastain stated that he was filled with joy after the race went his way. He went on to say that he was aware of what his #1 Chevrolet could do and he surely did not want to wreck it by trying to finish at a higher place.

Chastain said:

“Now, we finish fifth and it’s exactly what we’re supposed to do. We had the fifth-place car and we needed to finish fifth with it. We don’t need to wreck trying to get third and we don’t need to run ninth with it, we need to run fifth. For me, it checks just as many boxes and gets me just as excited that we executed tonight exactly where we should’ve.”

Racing was not easy for the Trackhouse Racing driver during Sunday’ twice delayed race, but he saw plenty of positives after overcoming various challenges to earn another top-five finish at the 1.33-mile-long concrete track.

Ross Chastain reflects on how his 2022 season is different from that of last year

Ross Chastain enjoyed his best finish of the season last year when he finished runner-up at Nashville Superspeedway but missed the playoffs spot and ended the season in 20th place in the standings.

The Alva, Florida native admitted that his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season turned out to be the exact opposite of what it was last year at this point.

Chastain said:

“My world is pretty much opposite just from where I was at this point last year in life and my career to the performance, we’ve put together this entire season, where we finished second and it was the greatest thing to happen to us all year”

Catch Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing at Road America on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

