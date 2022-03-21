"It was just bad timing" - Bubba Wallace Jr. explains his crash at the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Bubba Wallace Jr., driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry, finished 13th in Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

The race at Atlanta Motor Speedway follows three other disappointing outings for Wallace Jr. on the organization's West Coast Swing. Afterwards, Wallace Jr. admitted that he and his team were looking for a win but came out short in the final round.

Further, he went on to add that his rival and winner, William Byron, got everything right in the final laps and added that Byron had the fastest car.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bubba Wallace explains what he was hoping for on the final laps, what happened and just how hard a hit that was. He said he is OK. Bubba Wallace explains what he was hoping for on the final laps, what happened and just how hard a hit that was. He said he is OK. https://t.co/zYaxnfHOex

Speaking about his crash on the final lap at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Wallace Jr. said:

“I was trying to get a run-on Byron. He did a really good job, his car was fast, and he was lifting to kind of block the run, which was the right thing to do. So, when the bottom [was] coming, I went down to block it and thought I had a good run to not let the 1 [of Ross Chastain] get inside, and he got inside, and it was all good because I knew they would stall out a little bit. And then it was just bad timing of when the 12 [of Blaney] and I got together. It looked like he hit the fence behind me, and I don’t know how I didn’t.”

Bubba Wallace Jr. fought against William Byron for the lead at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Bubba Wallace Jr. and Byron were at the front of the restart with 19 laps to go. With 18 laps left, an 11th caution occurred, but both the drivers were still in the lead.

Wallace Jr. and Byron fought for the lead over the last 13 laps. The 23XI Racing driver beat Byron by taking the lead with 11 laps left before Ryan Blaney came into the picture, pushing him into the outside lane.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Bubba Wallace becomes the 20th different leader of the race. 12 laps to go. Bubba Wallace becomes the 20th different leader of the race. 12 laps to go.

However, he was unable to hold the lead for long, as Byron pulled him out of the inner lane before the race took another turn and began to move on a single file. Following a few laps to close the race, Wallace Jr. ran into the top five before he was involved in a late wreck, pushing him back to finish in 13th place.

