“It just grosses me out”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his animosity crystal clear about Christina Aguilera’s ‘weird’ body accessory

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t shy away from sharing his candid thoughts on Christina Aguilera’s unusual body accessory. In an episode of Bless Your Heardt, Dirty Mo Media’s newest podcast, Dale Jr. and his wife delved into a discussion about music, where Aguilera’s fashion choice became an unexpected topic of conversation.

Ad

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. followed in his father, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s footsteps, making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 1996. Over the course of his career, he captured 50 victories across NASCAR’s top two divisions. While a Cup Series title eluded him, his father cemented his legendary status with seven championships.

The topic of music came up following Jimmie Johnson's driver acquiring sponsorship from one of the most popular boy bands, Backstreet Boys for the upcoming race in Las Vegas. The conversation further became about a comparison between Backstreet Boys and NSYNC before moving towards Christina Aguilera.

Ad

Trending

"I was more of an NSync girl and Christina (Aguilera) I like Britney (Spears) but I felt like she just wasn't as good of a singer as Christina was, so I always picked her but yeah I also liked how raunchy she was," said Amy [30:30 onwards]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. then pointed out Christina Aguilera's nose rings, which the former champion could not wrap his head around.

Ad

"I wasn't into nose rings I think Christine Aguilera had one of those, it's kind of weird. I always wondered like with a nose ring like how it gets all crusty and boogery in there, I mean it's in your nose like it's catching all your nose hairs[...] It just grosses me out to think about boogers getting hung up on it. Now everybody's grossed. Am I the only one that thinks about that when they see a nose ring?"

Ad

Ad

In racing matters, Dale JR.'s NXS team JR Motorsports has been performing really well; two of their drivers are in the top-five of the leaderboard.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his true feelings known on Jimmie Johnson’s LMC’s new sponsor

Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek is set to pilot the #42 Backstreet Boys Toyota, adding another iconic name to the team’s growing list of high-profile partnerships. Owned by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, the organization has previously showcased legendary bands like Guns N’ Roses and Creed. Now, with the Backstreet Boys on board, the team’s star power continues to grow.

Ad

Following the announcement, Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed that he was a big Backstreet Boys fan.

“A long time ago, I was riding down the street; back when you tweeted pretty much every thought in your brain. I was driving down the road, that song came on and I was like, 'Oh hell, I gotta tell everybody that I love this song. Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely' is a jam. If that comes on, I'm singing it!” said Dale Jr.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Catch JHN piloting the Backstreet Boys Toyota in the Pennzoil 400 this Sunday. Catch the race live at 3:30 PM ET on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback