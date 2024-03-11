"It is just a product of not qualifying well" - Austin Cindric reflects on early Phoenix crash that led to a DNF

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric has blamed his poor qualifying performance for the early crash during the Cup race in Phoenix on Sunday, March 10.

Former Xfinity Series winner Austin Cindric's career trajectory has hit a rough patch in recent seasons. The Ohio native, who made a dream start by winning the Daytona 500 race in his rookie campaign, has fallen behind in the Team Penske pecking order.

The 25-year-old entered the Phoenix race weekend hoping to turn his season around. However, his troubles began during the qualifying race, where he started from a disappointing 34th position.

Once in the race, an unfortunate incident occurred involving Derek Kraus, whose No. 16 Chevrolet spun sideways after straddling the yellow line. The resulting smoke and chaos left Cindric with limited visibility, ultimately leading to a collision with the stationary car of Kaulig Racing.

Reflecting on the crash, Austin Cindric lamented his poor qualifying performance, attributing the incident to his starting position on the grid. Speaking to Frontstretch, the driver of the No. 2 Ford Mustang said:

"It was hard to tell. I felt like I got hit twice. I knew the 3 was on the inside but I thought he was going to fall but he came back up. It is just a product of not qualifying well."

Could Austin Cindric have done anything to avoid the crash?

The crash, the first of Cindric's campaign, has put him in a compromising position.

The Team Penske driver had a promising start to his season, securing a fourth-place finish in Atlanta. However, two disappointing results, including the DNF in Phoenix, have exacerbated his struggles.

When asked by the media if he could've done anything to avoid the crash, Cindric explained that the chaotic nature of the incident left him with limited options.

"It is hard to say. I was caught three-wide and couldn't see in the smoke. Hit the left front and broke the suspension," he said.

With this latest setback, Cindric is languishing in 15th place in the Cup Series points table with 87 points.

Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell achieved the first win of his career. With the victory, Bell has virtually secured a spot in the Cup playoffs.