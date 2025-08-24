"It just speaks volumes": Ryan Blaney comments on achieving runner up finish in regular season despite 7 DNFs

Ryan Blaney entered the last race of the regular season at Daytona fifth in points, with his eyes on securing the second spot for extra points. When he left Daytona, he not only had another win to his name, but the second spot in the regular season standings as well.

Winning at Daytona ensured Blaney had an extra five playoff points, which took his points tally from Saturday to nine as he moved up the standings. Following the race, he was asked how impressive he felt it was to finish second in points despite having seven DNFs this year.

"I think it just speaks volumes to how good we've been when we have finished races. Obviously, you don't want to have that many DNFs on the card and I'd say half those DNFs, we had a good shot of winning the race and at least running top five. I think it just shows that we've been running good through the races and the stages and stuff like that and just maybe not have gotten the finishes that we deserve. But we really just powered through it. And just go on the next week and this group's been really good all year, to be honest with you," Ryan Blaney said. [4:00]

Blaney remarked that the last month-and-a-half had been smooth for him as he hoped to finish more races. He claimed he was happy with the team's progress and said it spoke volumes that they managed a high standing despite seven DNFs.

"I think it really speaks volume of how good this team is and hopefully we can show it over the next 10 weeks," he added.

Interestingly, because of Ryan Blaney winning at Daytona, Alex Bowman also advanced to the playoffs as there was not a new winner. Speaking after the race, Bowman said he owed Blaney seven million beers.

When this was brought to the 2023 Cup champion's attention, he claimed he'd settle for five million and accept Bowman's offer.

Ryan Blaney comments on the respectful racing from must-win bracket drivers towards the end of Daytona

During his post-race media availability session, Ryan Blaney was asked whether he felt surprise or concern racing around drivers who needed a win with ultra-aggressive moves or blocks. Blaney claimed he didn't see a massive block except for the one Justin Haley threw on Cole Custer.

But even that, he thought was 'fine' as it didn't cause a wreck.

"They raced really smart and well and didn't throw their cars in any foolish situations. I thought everyone did a great job of just having a great race, but also, keeping it clean as well. So, I think props to everybody where you didn't have a guy that needed to win that was just an absolute hammer out there," Blaney described. [5:50]

Blaney added that the drivers around him were 'really respectful' of those around them which made for a good race.

