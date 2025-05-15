"It was just the two of us": Kelley Earnhardt reflects on being a guiding light for her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr. after Dale Sr.’s passing

Kelley Earnhardt Miller touched upon the hard times she faced along with her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr., after their father Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed away in 2001. In a recent interview with the Today show, Kelley Earnhardt spoke about how she turned into a guiding light for her brother right after the passing of Earnhardt Sr.

Earnhardt Sr., one of NASCAR's most recognized and successful drivers, passed away tragically on February 18, 2001, during the Daytona 500. Earnhardt Sr., who was driving the #3 Goodwrench Chevrolet of Richard Childress Racing, collided with Ken Schrader and crashed.

Even though he was immediately taken to the Halifax Medical Center, which was near the Daytona International Speedway, he was pronounced dead. Earnhardt Sr. suffered a fatal basilar skull fracture and died from the injury.

Earnhardt Sr.'s death was one of the most unforgettable and unfortunate incidents in the history of the sport. From fans to experts, everyone shared their condolences. However, for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister, Kelley Earnhardt, it was deeply personal as they lost their father.

"We're from divorced parents early and then we moved from our mom to our dad. And, so -- and then our dad was working hard to make his career," Kelley Earnhardt Miller said.

"We spent a lot of weekends with family or friends. It was just the two of us. So we bonded, you know, really early in life and just always were there to look after each other," she added. (4:39 onwards)

Kelley Earnhardt was 28 years old when Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed away, while Dale Earnhardt Jr. was 26 years old and was racing in that fateful 2001 Daytona 500.

Fast forward to 2025, both Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are successful business owners and racing team owners, and the latter, a retired NASCAR driver as well.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on upcoming family documentary

Dale Earnhardt Jr. let his feelings known about the upcoming Earnhardt family's documentary titled "Earnhardt." It is a four-part documentary series that explores the racing and family dynamics of the late seven-time Cup Series champion.

The 22-year-old race driving son of NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Sr., talks strategy with Jeff Green as he checks out the Nashville Speedway April 19, 1996. - Source: Imagn

“So that documentary, it does show you a bit of the personal and human side of dad but it celebrates more who we made him in our minds,” Dale Jr. said (via The Sporting News).

“That was more about celebrating the seven championships and his larger-than-life personality, right? It was a great advertisement for how awesome he was as a racer," he added.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. participated in 676 Cup Series races in over 27 years, where he racked up seven Championships, 76 wins, 22 pole positions and 428 Top 10s.

