"It was a Larson fan Lol': Fans react to spectator's beer can attempt at sabotaging Bubba Wallace's Brickyard 400 victory

Bubba Wallace won the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and NASCAR fans on social media reacted to an alleged beer-can toss.During last Sunday's Brickyard 400, Wallace led 30 laps and snapped a 100‑race winless streak to become the first Black driver to win a Crown Jewel event at Indy. However, a fan reportedly threw a beer can on the final lap onto the front stretch. The following video shows Wallace grazing the debris.Late in the race, Larson closed a 5.057‑second gap with 14 laps to go. By lap 154, he trimmed Wallace's lead to about three seconds. Then, a rain caution forced the field to pit. Double overtime followed and Larson lined up outside Wallace on both restarts. However, Wallace out‑launched him on both and held off Larson's charge to win by 0.222 seconds.Fans erupted over the beer‑can incident on X.&quot;Bet my years salary it was a Larson fan Lol,&quot; a user wrote.&quot;Screw the haters lmao. I’m freaking PUMPED that Bubba won!!!&quot; another replied.&quot;BRO LMAOOO BUBBA HATERS ARE PATHETIC!!🤣&quot; yet another wrote.While some comments criticized the behavior, others pointed to similar incidents in the past. During a NASCAR Nationwide (Xfinity) Series race in 2012, a spectator threw a shoe onto the track when Danica Patrick was leading at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. After hitting the shoe, Patrick's car lost the lead and finished in 27th.&quot;I mean why not ig🤣 They stopped danica with a shoe in Montreal years ago loll,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;20 years after the infamous water bottle throw in the farcical US Grand Prix, IN THAT SAME VENUE AS WELL..&quot; another fan wrote. Wallace’s win marked his third Cup Series victory and first in a Crown Jewel race. Larson finished in second place and fell short of a back‑to‑back crown.&quot;It don't matter. I got the best wife, the best kid&quot; - Bubba Wallace on criticismBubba Wallace's Indy win ended a 100-race drought since September 2022 to claim his third career Cup Series victory. He celebrated with his wife Amanda and son, who was born last September. The win also strengthened the profile of 23XI Racing, co‑owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, which is battling NASCAR over charter status.After the race, the 31-year-old replied to the criticism surrounding his long winless streak.&quot;It don't matter. I'm already winning at life. I got the best wife, the best kid. People are always going to say something. I am excited to see how far the goalposts move, so I get to go and chase that now,&quot; Bubba Wallace said (via The Express).Meanwhile, 23XI Racing and Wallace will receive less overall payout of the total Brickyard 400 prize pool of $11,055,250 because of its &quot;open&quot; team status. The team lost its charter amid the lawsuit with NASCAR. Open teams get the standard race payout but miss out on extra charter-related revenue. That often cuts earnings by 20 to 30% compared to chartered teams.