“It was less dynamic than I thought”: When Ryan Newman reflected on his ‘adaptation’ curve after his first race since ‘old car'

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman retired before the introduction of NextGen cars in the series. However, he made a comeback in the 2023 Cup Series season at the Darlington Raceway and shared his experience driving the next-generation car.

Newman debuted in the 2000 Cup Series season at the Phoenix Raceway with Kranefuss-Penske Racing (now Team Penske) and drove the #2 Ford for one race. He secured a full-time seat under Penske Racing South's banner in 2002 and finished the season in sixth place. He competed in the Cup Series for over two decades and secured 18 wins, 268 top-ten finishes, and 51 pole positions.

Ryan Newman partnered with Rick Ware Racing for the 2023 season and drove the #51 Ford at the Darlington Raceway. He shared his experience of driving the NextGen Ford Mustang after practice and a qualifying session.

“I will say that the practice and qualifying session was less dynamic than I thought it was going to be. The changes from the old car, the shifting, and all that stuff — I felt like I adapted to all that stuff rather quickly," stated the 2008 Daytona 500 champion. (via Racer.com)

“But the track is still my favorite, so that made it a lot easier. It’s easier to dance with a girl that knows how to dance,” he added.

The Goodyear 400 race was held on Sunday, May 14, 2023, and Ryan Newman finished the race in 28th place after qualifying in 26th place on the grid.

Newman competed in eight races for Rick Ware Racing in the 2023 Cup Series season, driving the #51 and #15 cars. He wrapped up the season with an average finish of 29.9.

Ryan Newman shared his return to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for the 2025 season

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the 2013 Brickyard 400 champion Ryan Newman announced that he would compete in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races in the 2025 season. The latter recently competed in the series in 2024, and according to his announcement, he will race in the oldest division in stock car racing.

NASCAR journalist Taylor Kitchen shared Newman's announcement by sharing a post on her X account. The Indiana native will begin his tour from the race scheduled at New Smyrna and stated:

"We are pleased to announce the start of my NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule, starting February 8th at New Smyrna Speedway. I will pilot the no 8. Car, owned by John-Michael Shenette of Eighty-Two Autosport. I plan to participate in additional Whelen Tour races that will be announced at a later time."

The Whelen Modified Tour Cars is owned by NASCAR and features modified stock car racing in the series. The series is the oldest stock car racing and the only open-wheel racing series owned by NASCAR. The Whelen Modified series debuted in 1947 and uses prototype-based stock cars.

