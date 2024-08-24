"It would be like a dream to me": Daniel Suarez has fingers crossed for NASCAR's foray into Mexico in 2025

Daniel Suarez, NASCAR's sole Mexican driver currently, has shared his take on the Cup Series potentially having a stop in his home country next year. A few days ago, a purported leaked screenshot of the schedule for next season in the Cup Series emerged online, and was later shared on X (formerly Twitter) by journalist Adam Stern.

On that schedule, a trip to Mexico City is marked for June 8. Ahead of this Saturday's race at Daytona, Daniel Suarez was asked about it.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Trackhouse Racing driver said he hadn't seen the screenshot, after which a journalist showed it to him. Upon seeing it, the #99 driver said he wouldn't believe it until the race was made official, but NASCAR going to his home country would be "like a dream."

"It's not official until it's official. Honestly it would be like a dream to me... I've been in the Cup Series already for several years, and a race to my native country... it would be like a dream. Since I moved out of my country in 2011 it's been a dream to come back as a Cup Series driver. And if that's real, it would be amazing and winning that race for me, it would be as big as winning a championship," Suarez said. [3:12]

He was further asked to explain the road course in Mexico City for fans who aren't familiar with the track. Suarez said that while he hasn't raced on the road course layout, he has won on the oval version.

He added:

"I know a little bit about it based on Formula 1 races I have watched and things like that. It's a very, very fast long straightaways track. But I don't have enough experience really to say. All I want to say that we're going to see a lot of passionate fans over there if we get to to go there," Suarez elaborated (3:56).

Daniel Suarez reflects on NASCAR taking away the Clash away from home-like Southern California to Bowman Gray

With NASCAR making an announcement on Bowman Gray recently, taking the Clash away from the LA Coliseum, Daniel Suarez was asked which of the two tracks he prefers. The #99 driver said he doesn't like either of the two.

He was subsequently asked if he was happy with NASCAR taking the Clash away from Los Angeles. Suarez said he has fond memories of passionate race fans from the last time he raced there.

"I feel like a lot of hardcore fans are in that area so it's definitely going to be a lot of fun. With that being said, Southern California is a market that is so strong, you know, it's kind of sad to not see a race there," Suarez said. [00:30]

The Mexican driver, who earned his US citizenship earlier this year, said he believes NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray won't be a permanent thing on the schedule and added he hoped that the sport would take the Clash back to Southern California.

He added that Southern California was almost like home for him as there is a large population of people of Mexican origin in that area.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback