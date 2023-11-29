Following his retirement from NASCAR, Kevin Harvick will be taking up a special leadership position at Kern County Raceway Park as he joins the ownership group for the motorsports facility located in his hometown Bakersfield, California.

Honoring the 2014 Cup Series champion and local hero, the raceway will be renamed Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway under the new ownership in an effort to rebrand and transform the half-mile oval.

Harvick is excited to take on the new role and is looking forward to working with track owners Tim & Lisa Huddleston. The NASCAR ace will help improve the facility and revitalize the grassroots racing series in the area.

The 47-year-old explained his new role in an interview with FloRacing and said:

"We are excited to announce that we are a part of the Kern County Raceway ownership group with Tim Huddleston and his family. I think for me this is one of the coolest things ever, just to be able to be a part of everything in Bakersfield for so long and to see the racetrack in good hands..."

"To help go to all those people that we used to race with and say 'Hey where you at? Come back and race with us.' It's going to be a lot of fun. So we are looking forward to a lot of great things with the race track and I know Tim has a lot of great plans with everything that he wants to do and it will be a fun project," he added.

The Kern Raceway was founded in 2013 and is spread over 120 acres located in Bakersfield, California. It It is known for its half-mile asphalt oval and a 1/3-mile dirt oval.

The track owner Tim Huddleston termed Kevin Harvick's involvement a "game-changer" for the facility that will propel them to new heights.

Kevin Harvick's co-owned CARS Tour announces new title sponsor

Earlier this year, a consortium of NASCAR veterans including Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks bought majority stakes in the CARS Tour series.

The series has reached new heights under the new leadership, bringing on board zMAX as the title sponsor for the 2024 season. Harvick reflected on his first year as an owner and said:

“This year we committed ourselves to helping grow an already-established CARS Tour and regional asphalt racing as a whole. Having the opportunity to bring on a respected brand and partner like zMAX does so much for the health and professionalism of the zMAX CARS Tour.”

The schedule for the 2024 CARS Tour is out with FloRacing renewing its broadcast deal next season.