“It’ll be a huge deal”: Martin Truex Jr. approves NASCAR taking Next Gen racing to Mexico

Martin Truex Jr., who is set to retire after the 2024 season, voiced his support for NASCAR’s return to international racing. Having experienced the thrill of international competition firsthand during an Xfinity Series race in Mexico City years ago, Truex is excited about the series heading to the same place again. He recalls the energetic crowd in Mexico City and anticipates a similar reception this time as well.

NASCAR recently declared that it would host a Cup Series race at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in June 2025. ESPN’s Kelly Crandall reported on Truex’s perspective on her X account. Crandall quoted Truex, stressing his positive outlook on NASCAR’s move to race internationally after a 26-year break.

"Martin Truex Jr. on competing in Mexico City in the early 2000s in the Xfinity Series: "It was great to go there once, win, and not go back. I think it's exciting for the sport. I remember the fans there and just the excitement about that place; how many people were there. I can remember that. So, I think it'll be a huge deal for the Cup Series. I'll be happy to be watching it on TV, though," Crandall reported.

Trending

Expand Tweet

With the 2025 schedule set in stone, it's going to be interesting to see if Martin Truex Jr., despite his planned retirement, might choose to come back and race part-time, especially on the new international track.

Martin Truex Jr. might make a return to a NASCAR track next year

Denny Hamlin has already extended an offer to Martin Truex Jr. for a ride in the #50 car for the Daytona 500, a decision Truex is still mulling over. Additionally, he's considering participating in races at Rockingham Speedway—a track newly reintegrated into NASCAR's Xfinity Series schedule. Truex Jr. has unfinished business at Rockingham, where he has twice narrowly missed winning.

In a recent media interaction, Truex Jr. shared his eagerness about potentially competing in the Xfinity race at Rockingham, saying,

"Man, pencil me in for the Xfinity race at Rockingham Speedway, I can see that, that looks pretty fun. I have only raced there twice and it got me both times, so I finished second. So I’d like to have a shot at winning there, would be a cool place to win." [ at 0:52]

Expand Tweet

Despite not winning any races this season so far, Martin Truex Jr. has a solid shot at making the playoffs. If he manages to finish P18 or better in the upcoming final race of the regular season- Cook Out Southern 500 race at Darlington Raceway, he'll secure his spot based on points. Currently sitting at P9 in the driver standings with 695 points, four top-5s, and nine top-10s, it would require a big setback to knock him out of the playoff contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback