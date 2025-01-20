“It made him so mad that he fired Donnie”: Darrell Waltrip uncovers the explosive episode that abruptly ended Allison’s contract

Darrell Waltrip has revealed the harsh truth about Donnie Allison's abrupt contract termination from DiGard Racing. During a recent episode of Earnhardt Jr. podcast, the NASCAR legend opened up about how his dominance transpired into Allison's misery.

Waltrip is among the most dominant NASCAR Cup Series drivers ever seen. From fielding a single-car operation for his self-funded team, Darell Waltrip Motorsports, to running for championship-caliber teams like DiGard Racing, Junior Johnson & Associates, and more, the Kentucky native clinched three championships and 84 wins during his glorious career.

Waltrip admitted being a regular in outperforming DiGard Racing. But his height of supremacy was observed at the 1975 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway when he swooped past Donnie Allison on the final lap, finishing fourth. The incident enraged DiGard owner Bill Gardner, instigating him to fire Allison.

Darrell Waltrip recounted Allison's fateful day, revealing Garner's stern desire to use his expertise for DiGard's Cup Series campaign.

"I passed Donnie on the last lap to finish fourth and it made Bill Garnder so mad that he fired Donnie, he fired him that day. His brother Jim kind of ran the race team and so Bill Garner said, 'I don't know who, I'm tired of that kid outrunning me, I want you to hire him...find out where he is, make the deal with him, I want him driving my car," Waltrip said (47:42).

Waltrip initially skipped the thought of joining DiGard Racing because of a superior car but things changed after an unexpected encounter.

How Darrell Waltrip and Jim Gardner's unforeseen meet resulted in a big shakeup

Following the race, Darrell Waltrip headed to his wife Stevie's parent's home near Daytona Beach, and after a couple of days, headed back to the 2.5-mile oval to collect his paycheck. He was told by the Daytona headquarters that Jim wanted to meet him to hire for the Cup Series campaign, but the NASCAR Hall of Famer responded that he wouldn't sign.

Unbeknownst to the legendary driver he was about to meet Jim in person. As Waltrip stopped by a gas station en route to Charlotte, he found Jim there and had a small talk where the latter tried to convince Waltrip.

"He says, 'When can we get together? We want you to drive our car.' I said, 'You want me to drive your car don't you think you gotta maybe helping me with my car. But anyway so we talked and we left there and we drove down the road," Waltrip said (49:27).

After Darrell Waltrip told Stevie about his initial rejection, she expressed disappointment over her husband's decision. However, after the unexpected encounter at the gas station, Waltrip's wife told him it was a sign and that he should sign a deal with the Gardner brothers.

Later that day Waltrip talked with Bill Garnder, beginning their collaboration from the 1975 Talladega race.

