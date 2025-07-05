“It was a matter of time to end this chapter": Daniel Suarez gets 100% real on his Trackhouse exit 

Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing will end their partnership following the completion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The decision was mutually made and is a parting of ways that ends a five-season partnership that started just after Trackhouse entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021.

Ad

Suarez spoke to Frontstretch about the split and looked forward to working with his team for the rest of the season

Daniel Suarez’s 2025 season has been difficult, with the driver currently sitting 29th in the standings and outside playoff contention, while his teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen have secured playoff spots.

There's no official replacement yet. But it is widely expected that Connor Zilisch, 18, will take the No. 99 car in 2026. Zilisch is a driver for Trackhouse who has already run a couple of Cup races and recently won in the Xfinity Series.

Ad

Trending

"I feel honestly very, very blessed to be the face of the Latinos in NASCAR, and I think we're gonna be fine, it's just a matter of time, like I said, you know, the last six months, eight months, they've been very difficult for me, I knew this was gonna happen, I wasn't very happy anymore, and I wasn't the only one, it was just a matter of time to end this chapter, but at the end of the day, listen, we're still in the middle of the season, so we have a lot of things that we still have to work on with my 99 team." (2:39 onwards)

Ad

"I love the 99 team, it's probably one of the best things I ever had, and I'm gonna miss that group so much, that group is very special to me, but it's a cycle, and that cycle is slowly coming to an end."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel Suarez's future beyond the end of the season remains uncertain for now. The Mexican-American driver has gone from karting to racing in the NASCAR Mexico Series to the K&N Pro Series East.

Suarez became the first foreign-born driver to ever win a major NASCAR national series championship by winning the 2016 Xfinity Series Championship with Joe Gibbs Racing (his first major championship). He first started racing in the Cup Series with JGR, then moved to Gaunt Brothers Racing, before joining Trackhouse Racing in 2021.

Ad

Daniel Suarez spoke about his place in Trackhouse Racing, days after exit announcement

Daniel Suarez also made a candid confession about his feelings of frustration and perceived lack of importance within Trackhouse Racing, shortly after announcing his departure from the team at the end of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

After Matt Swiderski replaced Travis Mack as his crew chief, he quickly identified issues that needed correction—many of which Suarez had already pointed out—but progress on these changes was slow or limited.

Ad

"I just think that lately there has been things that have made me feel that I'm not as important," he told Kelly Crandall.

Expand Tweet

Daniel Suarez openly shared that this lack of action contributed to his sense that he felt he was no longer a priority within the organization.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.