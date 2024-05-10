Dale Earnhardt Jr. was furious at fans booing Bubba Wallace at Darlington in 2023 after the Truck Series race. The latter had finished in 5th place.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's introduction during the weekend at Darlington wasn't the most pleasing one for him as he was booed by fans present at the track. While the reason for it remains unclear, Wallace later mentioned that it was "every week," reflecting on the issue. He seemingly did not want to focus on the spectators' reaction.

However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. remained unsettled by the reaction. Speaking on the Dale Jr Download podcast last year, he mentioned that he wanted to face the fans who were downplaying the driver. He said:

"Bubba gets introduced and walks across the stage and there’s this guy right in front of me and Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth and everyone else there, screaming at the top of his lungs, ‘Go home! Go home! Go home!’ over and over, as loud as he could.

"And it was so obnoxious. I really wanted to jump down there and go, ‘Hey, could you stop? Is this really what you want to do right in this moment? Is this how you want to behave right now in front of all these incredible people that you’re standing in front of? Richard Petty and all these legends, you’re going to be acting this way?’"

Bubba Wallace seemingly did not care about the boos despite Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s disappointment with fans

Despite fans' booing of Wallace in 2023, he did not seem too bothered by it. After the race, he was asked by a journalist how he felt about the booing. Bubba Wallace mentioned that it was "every week."

"It's every week. Yeah."

When asked if the booing bothered him, Wallace stated:

"It's sports. It's always gonna be there."

Bubba Wallace also mentioned that he was satisfied after finishing in fifth place in the race.

"As long as you continue to live your life judging a book by its cover, that’s who you are. Don’t change it up for anybody else. That’s the biggest thing. That’s fine. I mean, I finished fifth, I got a good payday. I’m good," he added.

While he was not too bothered about the issue and seemed to be shrugging it off, it seemed apparent that Dale Earnhardt Jr. was disappointed with the fans.