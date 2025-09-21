"It was an obvious decision": Denny Hamlin confirms his part in JGR's crew suspension plan

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 21, 2025 16:29 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
Denny Hamlin at Charlotte Convention Center on Aug 27, 2025. Image: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has confirmed his role in the evident decision to delay suspending certain pit-crew members so his Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) team could keep them for the New Hampshire race on Sunday, September 21. He argued that the rules and the track's layout meant losing crew members at this moment would hurt track position more than in later races.

Ad

JGR suspended two crew members, Austin Maloney (front tire changer) and Joel Bouagnon (jackman), for a safety violation after Hamlin’s No. 11 car lost a right-front wheel at Bristol. NASCAR issued a two-race suspension. JGR then used a rule that allows deferral of non-behavioral penalties by one week.

When asked about the same, Hamlin explained the reasons for the plan to keep the crew members' suspension for the upcoming Round of 12 races at Kansas and Charlotte Roval. Denny Hamlin told Bob Pockrass:

Ad
Trending
"I think it was an obvious decision simply because you know pit stops are not as crucial at the Roval as what is it what they would be here or Kansas here because of track position. You're going to get a much larger field spread at Roval. You're typically going to pit under green there so a stop that's a second slower is not going to be as detrimental. So it just makes sense with the rules that were given to defer one week."
Ad

Hamlin also discussed the impact of crew changes and remained optimistic that the results could still be positive despite the changes.

"Certainly not having the same guys that we've always had will have some sort of an impact but I mean you know you never know it could be just as good," he added.
Ad

Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota made contact with A.J. Allmendinger on lap 384, which caused him to lose a right-front wheel. He received a two-lap penalty and ultimately finished 31st, five laps down.

Hamlin still leads the NASCAR Cup drivers in wins and points (26) above the cutline ahead of Sunday's Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire.

"I really look forward to going" - Denny Hamlin on New Hampshire's 'unmatched' racing

Denny Hamlin posted a lap time of 29.409 seconds and will start in ninth position for the first race of the Round of 12 at the 1.06-mile oval in New Hampshire. The 44-year-old has the best average finish (9.9) at 'Magic Mile' among all active NASCAR Cup drivers in 31 career starts.

Ad
"It's a track that I really look forward to going to. We only get to go there once, but the racing is unmatched," Denny Hamlin said (via NHMS.com).

However, Hamlin's last of three wins at the track came in 2017, which was the last season the New England oval hosted a NASCAR Cup playoff race.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications