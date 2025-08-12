“It pays back”: Shane van Gisbergen makes feelings clear on Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez’s demeanor at Watkins Glen

Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen was recently featured in a post-race interview with ASAP Sports on August 10, 2025, at Watkins Glen International. During the interview, Gisbergen opened up about Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez's gesture after he won the 90-lap race.The #88 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver had a decent qualifying session at 'The Glen' and began the race from P2 with a best lap time of 71.99 seconds and a top speed of 122.51 mph. Gisbergen then fell a few spots during stages one and two of the race. But things changed for him during the final stage, and he took the lead along with his fourth win of this season.Shane van Gisbergen's fellow drivers, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace and his Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez, were impressed by his run and went to the victory lane to congratulate him. Reflecting on the same, the interviewer questioned the New Zealand-based driver:&quot;I saw Bubba and Daniel also came to Victory Lane to congratulate you as well. While you're still kicking their butts on the racetrack, they also still respect you enough to come give you those kudos. What is that like managing that balance as a competitor?&quot;The Auckland native gave a subtle reply and stated:&quot;Yeah, well, that's how you want it to be with everyone. You want it to be respectful but hard racing.&quot;&quot;It pays back. Like in the third stint, a couple of people let me go, and they're guys I'd say I'm sort of friendly with. I would do the same for them, and I do do it on the ovals when they come at me with a big speed difference. It's just respect you build up with people and friendships, and yeah, pretty much everyone in the garage is nice guys and I enjoy racing all of them,&quot; he added. (via ASAP Sports)Shane van Gisbergen ranks 25th on the Cup Series points table with 441 points to his name. Notably, he has secured four wins, five top-ten finishes, and four top-five finishes with three pole positions in 24 starts this season.&quot;I think he's the top guy here&quot;: Shane van Gisbergen opened up about his teammate Ross Chastain's leadership in the 2025 Cup Series seasonTrackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain was the team's first driver to secure a win in the 2025 season. Chastain pulled a last-minute move on Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron and took home the win at the crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600.With his win, Shane van Gisbergen became the first Trackhouse Racing driver to land a spot in this season's playoffs. Reflecting on the same, Gisbergen shared his thoughts and stated:&quot;I think he's the top guy here, and Daniel's pretty close as well, like everyone's pushing really hard, they're race-winning drivers. Then we're qualifying mid 20s and in the 30s every week. So you know, and still qualifying, we're not great.&quot; [00:25]After securing a win at Watkins Glen International, Shane van Gisbergen is set to compete at the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 16, 2025. USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and HBO Max will air the 300-mile event live at 7:30 pm.