"It pays nothing": Jeff Burton’s nephew takes aim at NASCAR playoff format after Mark Martin

The debate around the NASCAR playoff format has continued among the fans and insiders for years, with Mark Martin recently showing his discontent with the current system of qualification.

The 66-year-old had opened up about his feelings on the current playoff format, indicating the faults in the system and reinforcing his views about it from the past. Jeff Burton's nephew, Jeb Burton, has now also taken aim at the NASCAR playoffs while highlighting Martin's career. Burton competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series racing for the Jordon Anderson Racing team.

Burton spoke about the playoffs on a podcast featuring him and his dad, Ward Burton.

"If you had put the system that's in today, Mark would have probably won a championship. I would be in the playoffs right now by a 100 points if it weren't for stage racing, because of the consistency that I've had this year. It pays nothing, it means nothing. I literally could win Daytona, ride around in dead last almost every race, I can ride around every week, it doesn't matter, till the playoffs, then win the next time I go in the playoffs, then I'm at the next round. I could just stay at home," Jeb Burton said via the Crossroads podcast.

Jeb Burton finished 16th during the last Xfinity race at Watkins Glen and is currently ranked 13th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series rankings.

Meanwhile, Mark Martin's career spanned NASCAR from 1981 to 2013, racing in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series. Despite seeing huge success in his career, Martin could not clinch a Cup championship in his tenure.

Mark Martin raises the faults with NASCAR's playoff system

Mark Martin has always been vocal about presenting his opinions on various issues and happenings around the NASCAR world. He has been an active figure in spreading awareness about various issues among the fans and helping the sport become better and better. He recently criticized the current qualification scenario for the playoffs.

Many fans have argued that the current method fails to crown the champions who deserve to win the championship, performing throughout the year, and Martin also stands with the fans on this one.

"Somehow, making winning more important than ever has taken away from the importance of winning. But it’s just, ‘He won, he’s in.’ That’s all you talk about… Winning a race is huge. It’s the biggest deal. And you lose that. That’s not what you talk about all week. You talk about now he’s in the playoffs,” Mark Martin said via the Spake Up podcast.

Martin concluded by saying that the old system wasn't without its flaws either, and the die-hard fans have sort of become disillusioned with the current format. The debates picked up this year after Joey Logano won the championship last year, even when other drivers had stronger performances and more wins throughout the year.

