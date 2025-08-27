“It pisses me off”: Joey Logano on a negative example of NASCAR playoff system

Joey Logano, in an interview with veteran NASCAR journalists Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi, shared his feelings about being presented as an example of what is wrong with the playoff system. He shared that it pisses him off, and even if they change the format, he will go and try to win the championship.Joey Logano won by beating his teammate and defending champion Ryan Blaney in an intense face-off at the Phoenix Raceway. Although Logano was the winner of the championship, his victory was marred by controversies, mainly because of the NASCAR playoffs and the fact that he had a low performance during the regular season. He was 15th in the regular season with just one win, and then he rose during the postseason with three playoff wins, and the last race.The controversy is due to critics who claimed that Logano was not the best driver in 2024 as he had the lowest average finish since 2013, fewer top-5 and top-10 finishes than the previous champions, and many inconsistent results. It was also argued that he was an undeserving champion as the points and playoff structure reward winning races at the end of the season instead of high performance all through the year. Other critics considered his championship a hollow win, and they claimed that the playoff system awarded the wrong champion.&quot;Yeah, it pisses me off. Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely, it ticks me off all the time, but I'm also like fine change it. We'll go win it again. Like that's got to be your attitude with it, right?&quot; Logano said while responding to the criticism.Bianchi asked him how it would be if he won the championship with the possible changed rules, to which Logano responded:&quot;Oh, it's gonna be the best one. I'm looking forward to that one. That would be the best one. Just cuz you like, I don't know, like the they'll like get out and like 'I told you so' moments like those feel really really good. Like that's an extra motivator.&quot;Logano and his supporters believe that the system favors drivers who can perform under pressure during the playoffs, and this is the intended challenge of the current rules in NASCAR.Joey Logano paints optimistic picture of his championship challengeJoey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, remains optimistic about his chances despite facing numerous challenges in the 2025 season. He acknowledged the inconsistency in his performance so far but pointed out recent positive signs, such as a critical victory at Texas Motor Speedway after recovering from a disqualification at Talladega. He said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:&quot;Unless you go win the next four from a playoff point standpoint, we're going to be behind. So we, we have some catching up to do, even when the playoffs reset, but we also know as long as you're still in it, you got a chance, right? As long as you can still, as long as you're still breathing, there's an opportunity to win the championship. And I believe in this team so much that we can do that because we've done it multiple times. So at that point, you know, you still feel confident in these situations. I feel like there's a lot of positives right now around the 22 from a speed perspective.&quot;Logano stressed that although making the playoffs and scoring points is difficult, as long as the team is still competing, there is a chance to win the championship, and he believes in his team's ability to do so since they have accomplished it multiple times before.