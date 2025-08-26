  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “It was a pleasure racing and winning together”: Chris Buescher mourns the loss of NASCAR pit crew member Zachary Yager 

“It was a pleasure racing and winning together”: Chris Buescher mourns the loss of NASCAR pit crew member Zachary Yager 

By Palak Gupta
Published Aug 26, 2025 16:01 GMT
Chris Buescher at Pocono Raceway on Jun 21, 2025. Image: Imagn and X
Chris Buescher at Pocono Raceway on Jun 21, 2025. Image: Imagn and X

Chris Buescher has shared his emotional response following the sudden passing of veteran pit crew member Zachary Yager. Yager was part of Buescher's RFK Racing No. 17 Ford team.

Ad

Yager also worked at other NASCAR teams, including Richard Childress Racing, Team Penske, and JTG Daugherty Racing (now HYAK Motorsports). He was also part of the No. 47 pit crew when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the 2023 Daytona 500. The Lima, New York, native moved to North Carolina after college to build a career in motorsports and has been working in NASCAR since 2014.

In a post on X, Buescher shared pictures of Yager, including one after winning the 2023 Cook Out 400 in Richmond, and a message in his memory.

Ad
Trending
"Heavy emotions realizing we lost a wonderful person last week. Yager was such a good dude, super respectful, and just kind to my family and our racing family through the years. It was a pleasure racing and winning together. You will be missed sir," Chris Buescher wrote.
Ad

Yager was found deceased after being reported missing on August 18, 2025. He was in his mid-30s, and the cause of death is unknown.

Elijah Burke, a colleague of Yager, also shared his sorrow and fun memories, writing:

"Absolutely devastated. Zach was a great friend at work… talked a lot about growing up in Rochester. The running joke was he was a Chris Buescher doppelganger… always had fun with that. He was always smiling and was quite the accomplished guitar player. I'll miss you, Yager."
Ad
Ad

Yager was employed at a pit crew company, Elite Race Services, at the time of this passing. He was also the jackman for RSS Racing in the Xfinity Series and ThorSport Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series this season.

When Chris Buescher won two back-to-back NASCAR Cup races with Zachary Yager in the pit crew

RFK Racing, which had leased pit crew members to JTG Daugherty Racing, brought them back after Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in 2023. Zachary Yager was part of the team that returned to RFK and went on to win three races in just five weeks.

Ad

Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team delivered two Cup races for RFK Racing at Richmond and then at Michigan in the summer of 2023. Buescher capitalized on a late restart and pulled away with the win from Denny Hamlin at the 0.75-mile short track.

The following week, at Michigan International Speedway, Buescher held off Martin Truex Jr. to claim another victory. Two weeks later, the No. 17 team won the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar at Daytona International Speedway. Buescher finished seventh in the championship standings that season.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications