"It was pretty bad": Toyota's rising star Corey Heim reflects on Rockingham disappointment after leading late

Corey Heim pulled no punches when reflecting on the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series making its return to the Rockingham Speedway. While many drivers expressed their enthusiasm about racing at "The Rock," the driver of the #11 TRICON Garage Toyota wasn't one of them.

Ad

Friday marked the first time the Truck Series raced at Rockingham since 2013 and the first race on the newly repaved surface. In an article by RaceFace.TV, Heim expressed the difficulties in racing on the 0.94-mile North Carolina track.

“It was pretty bad. It widened out for a little bit, but we’re just going too fast here and it’s too banked. We’re not off the gas much and there’s so much load and throttle time that it makes it tough," Corey Heim said.

Ad

Trending

The 13-time Truck Series winner was critical of Rockingham's new racing surface but has high hopes for what it could be in the future. Heim clarified that he hasn't "given up" on Rockingham and believes that once the racing surface starts to age, it will provide for better racing.

“I could see this place really turning into something special with some age; I haven’t given up on it, by any means, but certainly today, it was all track position. I felt like you probably could have stayed out on old tires, if you wanted to. If we give it five years, the racing might be really good here, but today wasn’t the best.”

Ad

Heim led a race-high 52 laps in Friday's race. However, as pit strategy played out toward the end of the race, the 22-year-old was forced to pit for fuel with under 30 laps to go and eventually surrendered the lead to Tyler Ankrum. Heim salvaged an eighth-place finish, while Ankrum went on to win his second career race.

Heim has registered two wins, four top 5s and four stage wins in 2025. The Georgia native posted victories at Daytona and Las Vegas and leads the points standings with a 22-point advantage over second-placed Chandler Smith.

Ad

Corey Heim reflects on Rockingham race in IG post

It looked at times that Corey Heim was on his way to his third victory of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season. However, as varying pit strategies played out toward the end of the race, the driver of the #11 came home in eighth.

Heim reflected on his race and how he eventually came up short. While he didn't capture the checkered flag in the end, he made it known in his IG caption that he still had a fast truck.

Ad

"P8 last night at The Rock. Led some laps and had a fast No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra — just didn’t play out our way. @tricon #teamtoyota"

Corey Heim is seeking his first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship in 2025. He has made it to the Championship 4 the last two seasons but failed to claim the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More