"It was quite difficult" - Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez on parting ways with crew chief Travis Mack

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez will be teaming up with Matt Swiderski, with his former crew chief Travis Mack moving to Kaulig Racing after the #99 Chevy team failed to meet expectations last season.

Ahead of the 2024 NASCAR season, Chevy organizations Trackhouse Racing and Kaulig Racing will be swapping crew chiefs. Swiderski, who previously led the #16 team will now join forces with Suarez, while Mack will take over Swiderski's position at Kaulig.

Following a breakthrough season in 2022, Daniel Suarez went winless last year while his teammate Ross Chastain won two races and qualified for the playoffs. Suarez admitted that Trackhouse Racing was disappointed with the results and decided to make a change to return to winning ways.

The Mexican driver said it was tough to part ways with Travis Mack, as they shared a strong personal relationship. In a recent interview with Fox Sports, he said:

"The results... the changes it's a little bit complicated... It wasn't because one person decided to make a change or because I wanted to make a change. I would say that nobody was really happy with the way that we performed last year. Last year was one of those years where we learned a lot of lessons... and try to be better."

"The team got together and they decided that we need to make a change. We didn't know where to start... it was quite difficult because I have a very strong personal relationship with Travis Mack. We started together at Trackhouse but at the end of the day I want to win as well as he does and if things were not working out great we need to find something to make things better for the #99 team."

Suarez and Travis Mack

Daniel Suarez teamed up with Travis Mack in 2021. The duo won their first race together at Sonoma Raceway in 2022 and capped off the season with a 10th-place finish in the standings.

Daniel Suarez looking forward to working with Matt Swiderski

The #99 Trackhouse Racing team would be led by Matt Swiderski, who has more than a decade's experience working at Richard Childress Racing, Team Penske, and Kaulig Racing.

Daniel Suarez is excited to work with the 42-year-old veteran crew chief and shared a brief encounter with Swiderski at RCR a couple of years ago. During this interaction, Suarez noted that Swiderski was a really smart engineer:

"I met Matt a few years ago, very briefly in 2021 when we had that alliance with RCR [in my] very first year at Trackhouse. At the time he had different roles but I really knew that he was really smart."

Matt Swiderski has two victories, nine top-fives, and 20 top-10 finishes in 78 starts in the Cup Series.