"It shouldn't be so random": Denny Hamlin makes sharp criticism of playoff system in his 'beef' with NASCAR

Denny Hamlin has shared his thoughts on the current playoff system of NASCAR. After the regular season, 16 drivers, who have either won a race or have enough points to advance, transition to the playoffs.
The playoffs are then divided into three rounds, with each round having three races. Round of 16 leads to Round of 12, which leads to Round of 8, determining the final 4 drivers in the championship race.
Over the last few years, this system has received a lot of criticism from fans and insiders alike. Hamlin, too, pointed to the part of the playoffs that isn't fair in determining the best driver in any given season.
"That's the part about it that I think NASCAR doesn't understand is that how are you supposed to understand and write a narrative of favorites when it's completely randomized sometimes. It shouldn't be so random.
"You want to create the narrative of like these are the best guys, you should be watching them, these are the underdogs. But at this point, it's just like, who's going to get caught up in the wreck and in Talladega? Who's not going to blow an engine? And that's part of the beef I have with all this is how do you create star power when it's all randomized?"
Having said that, Denny Hamlin gave credit to NASCAR for considering a change in the playoff system. He claimed that one can be 'very bullheaded' and demand what they don't want, such as the Roval. Hamlin claimed that he's not sure how many people want a race like Roval, but 'it's there.'
Hamlin credited NASCAR for being open to going back to a bigger sample size, which, in his mind, would grow the sport and create true champions that fans don't question. The JGR veteran then clarified that there have been true champions under the format, as one has to play the game that is in front.
Denny Hamlin has hopes in the playoff committee to produce results in favor of drivers
During the media session with Denny Hamlin, Jeff Gluck mentioned the committee responsible for the future of the championship format. He claimed that it's not a 'one-way' thinking committee, as it has personalities like Mark Martin.
This made Denny Hamlin commend the diversity of the committee, which has 30-40 members with varying opinions.
"It's not that there's not one opinion that is overtaken the room like everyone's had a pretty good voice with it so I feel like everyone's well represented. And I believe that we're going to end up in a good spot, something that the drivers and certainly myself will get behind," Hamlin claimed.
With that said, it'll be interesting to see how NASCAR tweaks or changes the championship format in the future.
