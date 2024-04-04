"It would have really affected my life" - Joey Logano demands consistency from NASCAR amid Denny Hamlin restart debate at Richmond

Team Penske driver Joey Logano recently called out NASCAR and demanded consistency in the sport's decision-making process after the recent controversy in Richmond.

Having last won a Cup race over a year ago in Atlanta, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano would have been looking to get back to winning ways in the Cup race in Richmond last Sunday. The 33-year-old, who was eliminated from the first round of playoffs last season, has so far struggled in the 2024 campaign despite promising results in qualifying races.

However, Logano's fate finally appeared to be turning around in the recent NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 race at Richmond Raceway. The Team Penske driver was contending toe-to-toe with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. in the closing stages of the race, vying for the top spot.

However, a late caution on lap 398 and the subsequent restart altered the dynamics of the race. Denny Hamlin, who allegedly gained an advantage by jumping the restart, seized the opportunity to claim victory.

Hamlin drove to victory, his second of the season, whereas Joey Logano had to settle for a runner-up finish. Adding to the controversy, NASCAR decided against penalizing Denny Hamlin, with Vice President Elton Sawyer's explanation behind the decision further fueling Joey Logano's frustration.

Addressing his dissatisfaction with the irregularities in NASCAR's decision-making process, Logano recently told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"I'm probably a little too close to the fire on this one. Because it would have really affected my life."

Logano stressed the need for uniformity, asserting that calls made at any point during a race should adhere to the same standards of review and penalty application. He said:

"I think if, if it's a call at lap 300, it should be or call at lap 397. It should be the same. There's more time to review it after the race than there is during the race."

Joey Logano on what "any competitor" wants from NASCAR's decision-making

Advocating for a standardized approach to decision-making, regardless of the timing or circumstances of an incident, the Team Penske driver added during the same interview:

"I just want it to be the same every week. That's all I want. I think that's what any competitor wants. If that's okay, what happened this weekend, that's fine. I'm okay with that."

"As long as that's okay, next week. And that's okay at lap 200, it's okay at lap 300, and it's okay at lab 500. That's all I look for."

After seven races, Joey Logano finds himself in the 19th position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Courtesy of his top-5 finish in Richmond, his first of the season, Logano has 149 points to his name.