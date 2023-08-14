“It’s aggressive but fair”: Shane van Gisbergen shares his verdict on Indianapolis race after finishing in top 10

Australian Supercar sensation Shane van Gisbergen showcased his mettle once again on American soil, delivering a noteworthy performance in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, August 13.

This marked his second foray into the competitive world of NASCAR, following his debut in Chicago where he clinched victory in his maiden Cup Series race.

The anticipation was high as Van Gisbergen returned to the Cup Series after an exhilarating stint in the Truck Series race on Friday. Steering the wheels for Trackhouse Racing, he exhibited remarkable skill and determination, culminating in a commendable 10th-place finish in Indiana.

As the checkered flag waved, Shane van Gisbergen shared his insights with NBC from the grid. Reflecting on the intensity of the race, he acknowledged the unique dynamics of the track, saying:

"It's tough here because everyone knows the track and there's a lot more room for everyone so everyone's racing aggressively."

He extended his gratitude to the Project91 team, emphasizing the joy of returning to the racing scene.

"It's so much fun to be back," he added.

One of the standout moments of the event was Van Gisbergen's spirited battle on the track, notably with drivers Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. While he conceded that his opponents outmaneuvered him in the final stretch, he reveled in the experience of competing at such a high level.

"I had an awesome battle with Kyle and Chris there. They got the better of me in the end but battling with these guys was great," the 34-year-old shared.

Shane van Gisbergen's observations extended beyond the immediate thrill of competition. With insight into the nuances of Cup Series racing, he noted:

"It's aggressive but fair. The racing was fun, I really enjoyed it. All the battling you go through when you make a move on someone and they give you room, they expect it back. Really cool."

Shane van Gisbergen on his Indianapolis experience and NASCAR future

Summing up a week that encompassed a debut run in the Truck Series race on Friday, followed by the road course challenge on Sunday, Van Gisbergen expressed his gratitude and determination.

"It's been an amazing week. I can't thank Justin Marks and the Trackhouse team enough for giving me this opportunity," he said.

Acknowledging the expectations following his debut in Chicago, the New Zealand racer maintained a humble outlook on his achievement, saying:

"Although a top-10 finish is awesome, the expectations are high because of the last race. Just have to realize that top 10 is still pretty good."

As aspirations and possibilities loom on the horizon, Shane van Gisbergen was candid about his ambitions in NASCAR. When asked about the prospect of a full-time commitment, he replied:

"I don't know about full-time, but I'm working towards something at least."

Balancing his responsibilities in Australia with the allure of the American racing scene, he commended the support of his Australian team and expressed his sheer enjoyment of the experience.

"The fans here are awesome towards me and all the people too. I'm enjoying it, so I really look forward to coming here," he affirmed.