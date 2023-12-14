“It’s allowed me to learn more about myself” - Noah Gragson reflects on his controversial past and upcoming comeback with Stewart-Haas Racing

Noah Gragson recently reflected on the challenging period that followed his controversial social media actions.

Gragson was suspended and then let go of his role as driver for the No. 42 Chevrolet at Legacy Motor Club after he liked a controversial Instagram post making fun of the late George Floyd. The Las Vegas native was later reinstated by NASCAR and mandated a sensitivity training.

Now, after months of speculations, Gragson is back in NASCAR's top division as a driver for the No. 10 Ford Mustang at Stewart-Haas Racing.

The 25-year-old recently sat down with the media to reflect on his past. He expressed how the recent changes in his routine, triggered by the challenges he faced, have allowed him to delve deeper into self-discovery. Noah Gragson said (via RACER):

"It’s been a different change in pace, for sure. My routine obviously had changed, going to the racetrack every week of the last seven years since I started truck racing.

"It’s been different, but in a good way. It’s been change and it’s allowed me to learn more about myself, self-reflect, and work and develop habits that weren’t the best."

Gragson revealed that he is seeing a psychiatrist and meeting with various individuals as part of his self-improvement journey. He said:

"I’m seeing a psychiatrist, meeting with different folks. I’ve had a tremendous amount of support throughout this whole process and ultimately, I’ve been focused on just bettering myself through the whole process."

Noah Gragson on working with Stewart-Haas Racing

Gragson is set to make his Stewart-Haas Racing debut in the 2024 season as a replacement for Aric Almirola.

Reflecting on his association with the team, he highlighted his meetings with Drew Blickensderfer, his crew chief, and the rest of the SHR staff. He said:

"Meeting with Drew, the rest of the team, Greg Zipadelli, they’re all really good people, and I feel comfortable there and like it’s a family environment."

Gragson believes his new Cup Series team provides the right space for his personal and professional growth. He added:

"So for myself, I feel that’s the right space for me. But also, they want to win races, and they have a vision and a goal to win those races."

It remains to be seen if Noah Gragson can make a strong comeback next season after going through a difficult period in his personal life.