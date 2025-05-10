"It's always scary": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy comments on 'doable but scary' subject of long-distance relationships

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy recently gave their opinions on a long-distance relationship. During an episode of Bless Your'Hardt podcast, a fan chimed in to ask Amy advice about starting a long-distance relationship, for which she was quite nervous.

Ad

Amy wondered how long a distance the relationship would last, which she followed by warning the fan about 'the catfish situation.' She then revealed how she and Dale Earnhardt Jr. also had a long-distance relationship for a year.

"It's doable, but it's hard. You have to make sure to physically see each other often. You can't just have a relationship virtually. It's always scary to be in a long-distance relationship," she said. [57:00]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Amy then asked her husband about what his advice would be, considering his perspective is 'way different' than her own.

Dale Jr. claimed that if one is physically able to, they should see their partner as often as they can in a long-distance relationship. And even though the travel or the effort may begin to take a toll at times, one shouldn't take it lightly.

"It's kind of like committing to working out or whatever the things that you want to commit to. Once you take that one day off and you're like, 'Ah, I just don't feel like it today.' It becomes a bad habit where you're not putting as much into it as it needs to and it's just not going to work," he described.

Ad

Dale Jr.'s wife further reminded the fan to also be mindful of losing interest because, in that scenario, it is 'the universe trying to tell you something.'

"I think it works. It can absolutely work. Like it can work just fine if both people like it and want to do it," Dale Earnhardt Jr. emphasized.

He added that in a long-distance relationship, one important aspect is having grace. This is because the other person may be living their own life many miles away in a way they're used to. So, when there are days when that person is a little busy or simply not giving too much, one needs the grace to understand the situation of the two being in different parts of the country, dealing with different things in their respective lives.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed how he treated Amy during the early days of their dating

During a 2019 interview, Dale Earnhardt Jr. disclosed the early days of when he began dating Amy Reimann. The couple got married in December 2016, but had been dating each other for over 5 years at that point.

Earnhardt Jr. revealed that during their early days, he was more interested in going away with his friends and hanging out with them for a week, over doing the same with Amy. He added (USA Today):

Ad

"She’d say, ‘Well when are we going to go?’ And I’d say, ‘Well that doesn’t sound like much fun. Just us?’"

Junior claimed he was 'very spoiled' in those days because he'd been handed a lot of things growing up. Because of this, he was used to having his way.

But then Amy came into his life and challenged his 'crazy' notion of how he lived his life every day. Dale Earnhardt Jr. credited her for being patient, but also feeling 'a lot of frustration' at times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.