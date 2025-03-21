“It’s awesome looking”: Fans react as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR prodigy gets a Buddy Baker-inspired look for Darlington

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his team, JR Motorsports, have decided to honor NASCAR Hall of Famer Buddy Baker in the upcoming Xfinity Series race at Darlington. Connor Zilisch will drive a Baker-inspired paint scheme at the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 race on April 5, 2025. Fans shared their reactions to the paint scheme on social media.

To honor the annual "Throwback" weekend at Darlington, Zilisch will run the #88 WeatherTech white and blue paint scheme at the Darlington Raceway. The paint scheme from his 1987 Crisco Oldsmobile will be brought in to honor Baker, the late International Hall of Famer, NASCAR Hall of Famer, and one of NASCAR's 50 and 75 Greatest Drivers.

JR Motorsports uploaded a post on X:

"Ol' Buddy Baker. The No. 88 @WeatherTech Throwback Chevrolet for @TooToughToTame is here, honoring NASCAR Hall of Famer Buddy Baker and throwing back to his 1987 Crisco Oldsmobile."

Fans reacted to the tweet:

"It's awesome looking"

"I thought this was a throwback to Dale Jr.s Nationwide car for a minute. Looks fantastic tho!" another said.

JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller wrote:

"Love this one!"

Here are more reactions:

"It's about time always thought @DaleJr would have but this is cool," a fan said.

"The buddy baker crisco car is one of my all time favorites. This is beautiful," another replied.

Buddy Baker was a NASCAR legend who raced in the Cup Series for over 33 years and participated in 700 races, racking up 19 wins, 38 pole positions, and 311 Top 10s. He died on August 10, 2015, at 74, at Lake Norman of Catawba in North Carolina.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports to run another throwback at Darlington Raceway

In addition to Connor Zilisch's Buddy Baker throwback at Darlington Raceway, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports will run one for Sammy Smith's #8 ride in the Xfinity Series. Smith will drive the TMC paint-schemed Chevrolet Camaro SS to honor TMC Transportation for long supporting NASCAR.

JR Motorsports tweeted:

"It's 2003 all over again. It's a special @TMCTRANS Chevrolet for @sammysmithSS at @TooToughToTame , throwing back to the 3 Doors Down Chevrolet from 2003 and honoring longtime members of TMC for their years of service."

JR Motorsports fields four full-time drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series — Carson Kvapil in the #1 entry, Justin Allgaier in the #7 entry, Smith in the #8 entry, and Zilisch in the #88 entry.

