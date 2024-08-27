"It's basically money" - Ryan Truex opens up on the hurdle in getting a full-time NASCAR ride

Ryan Truex recently opened up on the toughest part of finding a full-time ride in NASCAR. The younger brother of NASCAR Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., recently registered his second win of the year at Daytona in the Xfinity Series race.

But interestingly, he remains without a full-time seat, despite having two wins under his name this season alone.

During an appearance on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Truex was asked what is the toughest part of finding a full-time ride in the sport.

"It's basically money. But it's so hard. When you don't have anything, and you know there's guys out there that can gurantee this much money and then sell against it for 9 months, they're going to find most of it. When you've got nothing, when you've got to committ millions of dollars, it's really hard to find all that, put it together and show upto a team and say, 'Here you go.' There's not sponsor spending full-time money at any level," Truex described. [9:25]

He claimed that one has to "piece it all together", which is tough to do given the amount of competition there is for that opportunity.

"My stock has definitely risen in the past year and a half" - Ryan Truex

Further in the podcast, the host Freddie Kraft mentioned to Ryan Truex about having an opportunity to get a full-time seat, but not in a winning car. Kraft wondered if such a chance ends up weighing on a driver, having the security of a full-time seat, but not having a shot at winning.

This led to Ryan Truex explaining that his reputation has grown in the last couple of seasons, as he said:

"My stock has definitely risen in the past year and a half. And if I was racing full-time, riding around in 15-20th, I'm probably done. I'm older and I haven't won. So at this point in my career, what I've done and how long I've been around, it's all about winning and contiuing to prove that I'm a valuable asset to a team and I can help build a team." [10:40]

Truex added that he has done so a few times in the Truck Series as well as the Xfinity Series, as he emphasized on the importance of winning in NASCAR.

It's worth mentioning that Ryan Truex has had only one full-time season in the Xfinity Series in 2018. Truex raced for Kaulig Racing in the #11 car and registered 0 wins with his best result being a fifth-place finish at Mid-Ohio. Truex's first win in the second tier of NASCAR came last season at Dover, a race he won once again this year too.

And now along with his second win of the season at Daytona, Ryan Truex would be hoping he has proved his talent in order to get a full-time seat for next year.

