"It's beauty of stats that they can be changed": Austin Cindric reflects on not so 'overly spectacular' Kansas finishes 

The winner of the Jack Link's 500 race, Austin Cindric, has an average finish of 25.4 and a driver rating of 63.0 at Kansas Speedway, the venue for NASCAR's next Cup Series race, the AdventHealth 400, this weekend. In an interview with NASCAR Insider Claire B Lang, Cindric talked about his mindset before the race and how these stats impact him.

Even though his stats might not show, the Team Penske driver felt optimistic about the race in Kansas after impressive performances in the previous races.

"I don't know what goes into a driver rating, but the finishes there definitely haven't been overly spectacular and somewhat disappointing. In some cases, we had an awesome car opportunity there in the playoffs, and I made mistakes and threw all that away.

"I feel like we have got a lot of strength that could really play in that track for us this weekend, and hoping to try and build on that speed. It's a beauty of stats as they can be changed," Austin Cindric told in an interview to Clair B Lang.

Cindric's statements showed his spirit and optimism that goes behind racing in the NASCAR. The driver finished 34th last time at the Hollywood Casino 400 race at Kansas Speedway last year. He drives the No. 2 car for Team Penske and finished 25th in the previous race held at Texas.

NASCAR: Austin Cindric's victory at the Jack Link's 500 - Source: Imagn

Austin Cindric is ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series this season with 241 points to his name. The 26-year-old driver has finished once in the top five and thrice in the top ten in the first 11 races of this year.

Austin Cindric talks about the NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico

With four races and a month to go for the NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Austin Cindric looks forward to racing at the new track next month. The track constitutes a 2.429-mile, 15-turn layout used exclusively for the NASCAR races in 2025. It has been hosting events for more than 50 years, most notably the Formula 1.

Cindric has been looking to get used to the track's layout on a simulator, first during last offseason, and several times during recent months.

"As far as Mexico, I’ve never even been in the country, so I’ve never driven on the circuit. I’m interested to see and experience both of those things – one just personally, and stepping out and going someplace new, but also just a new track and a new layout. It seems to be a fairly flat racetrack, so I’m excited to see how that all translates.

"We’re a month away, so there’s still a bit more prep to do. It’s also quite a bit higher altitude than anywhere else that we go, so I’m very interested to see how that responds with our engines and so on. It’s fun that we’re doing something different, and I expect a great response by the fans.” Cindric said

One of the biggest adjustments that all the drivers would have to make is the altitude of the track. The race in Mexico City could be highly unpredictable, adding to the excitement that it might be any driver’s race to win.

