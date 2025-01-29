“It’s better than NASCAR deciding”: Kevin Harvick delivers his honest take on new Damaged Vehicle Policy rule

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick recently weighed in on the updates to the Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) rule. He believes the revisions put the rule in a better place than last year, giving teams a greater opportunity to finish races.

Previously, the DVP rule prevented towed race cars from rejoining the race, leaving the decision solely in NASCAR officials' hands. Drivers with flat tires had to reach the pit road without assistance to continue. Under the updated rule, teams now have the authority to determine if a towed car can keep racing. This change allows damaged vehicles to be towed into the pits, giving teams a better chance to make necessary repairs and stay in competition.

Recently, former Cup series champion Kevin Harvick reflected on the updates on the DVP rule, ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season. (via the Harvick Happy Hour podcast on X)

"NASCAR is never going to get the opinion that they're doing the right thing for the teams. I'm glad that they took themselves out of what's happening because now they can tow that car to the garage with flat tires, they can tow the car into the garage with a wreck and they can say 'Good luck teams,'" Harvick said.

"I'm glad NASCAR doesn't have to be in the middle of it anymore. Because they weren't going to win. They were not going to win the argument whether it was right or wrong. The teams know what they can fix and what they can't fix and, and, you know, being able to get the car back out on the racetrack is better than NASCAR deciding what's wrong," he added

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, recorded over 800 starts and 60 wins in the series, including a Daytona 500 victory. He also won two Xfinity Series championships, adding to his career achievements. Harvick remains one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers with a legacy spanning multiple divisions.

Furthermore, Harvick will be competing against his son Keelan this year, as the father-son duo will appear in the CARS Tour West Series, in partnership with Rackley W.A.R.

Kevin Harvick delivers an unambiguous message to son Keelan for wrecking him

Kevin Harvick and his son Keelan will compete in the Super and Pro Late Models of the CARS Tour West, a series Harvick co-owns with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Through a 2025 partnership with Rackley W.A.R., their schedule includes the Masters of the Pros 200 at Owosso Speedway. This collaboration strengthens Harvick’s Late Model program while also supporting Rackley W.A.R.'s NASCAR Truck Series efforts.

The former Cup champion recently shared his thoughts on the financial strain of wrecking a stock car with his son Keelan during the latest episode of his podcast, Happy Hour.

"I've had to explain to him, 'Keelan, this is not a go-kart, this is not a legend car, if you wreck my a** in this car, it's expensive and I'm paying for it. So you better make sure that if you wreck me, it better be for something really really good and not for fifth place or something in the middle,'" Kevin Harvick said (5:58).

Meanwhile, this Sunday will mark the return of the Cup Series to the historic short track, the Bowman Gray Stadium for the pre-season clash. Fans can catch the race live on Sunday, February 2 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX and SiriusXM.

