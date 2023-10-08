The drive for the NASCAR Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Saturday was a pivotal race for the series, as it marked the first elimination round. The first four drivers were eliminated from championship contention when the race concluded.

Sheldon Creed secured the last transfer spot by a slim margin of just two points ahead of former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric.

For Creed, it was a day filled with suspense, as he was on the brink of elimination. But ultimately, his 10th-place finish proved sufficient to advance him to the Round of 8. According to Frontstrech, Creed said:

"It’s the happiest I’ve ever been to run 10th, Probably the hardest I’ve had to work for one, maybe not the hardest. I have to work hard for 10th a lot, but I don’t know."

I’m happy for the guys. I’m happy for the team. Not so much myself, but I’m happier for everyone else who works on the thing and works in the shop. They put a lot of hours in to make it all happen and to see us make the Round of 8, it’s a big deal for everyone. And, yeah, I just hope we can be something in this next round."

Saturday's elimination marked the second premature exit from the Playoffs for Hemric, who had experienced a similar disappointment in the previous NASCAR Xfinity season at Charlotte.

Sam Mayer stuns with victory at Charlotte Roval, reignites championship aspirations

In a stunning turn of events, Sam Mayer, the driver of JR Motorsports' #1 Chevrolet Camaro, has reignited his championship aspirations in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

This weekend at Charlotte Roval, the 20-year-old secured a remarkable victory during the Round-of-8 elimination race, marking his third career win with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team.

Mayer's season-defining moment unfolded during the Drive for the Cure 250 on Saturday. Starting the race at P12 in the driver's standings, he was outside the cutoff for the Round of 8. However, Mayer orchestrated a remarkable comeback, defying the odds to advance to the next round by dominating the unique road course.

Notably, all three of the #1 Chevy driver's triumphs this season have occurred on road course layouts, showcasing his exceptional skills on these winding tracks. This victory not only rejuvenated Mayer's championship hopes but also underscored his resilience and ability to seize the moment when it counts most.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 will commence on October 14 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, featuring the Alsco Uniforms 302.

Following this event, the series will make stops at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway, leading up to the championship showdown scheduled to take place at Phoenix Raceway on November 4, 2023.