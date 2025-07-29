  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “It’s bigger than sport”: Former NFL star Robert Griffin III reacts to Bubba Wallace making history at Indianapolis 

“It’s bigger than sport”: Former NFL star Robert Griffin III reacts to Bubba Wallace making history at Indianapolis 

By Palak Gupta
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:24 GMT
Robert Griffin III reacts to Bubba Wallace win at Indianapos. Images via Imagn.
Robert Griffin III reacts to Bubba Wallace win at Indianapos. Images via Imagn.

After Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to win on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.5-mile oval, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III responded to his feat, praising the 23XI Racing driver on X.

Ad

Wallace led 30 laps of the Brickyard 400 last Sunday and beat Kyle Larson on two overtime restarts. Larson cut a huge gap late, closing from over five seconds to three seconds in the final laps, but the rain delay compressed the field. Wallace stayed out during the caution and stretched his fuel to cross the checkered flag in the No. 23 Toyota. His wife, Amanda, and their 10‑month‑old son, Becks, were at the finish line.

Ad
Trending

Griffin, who now works as an analyst for college football at Fox Sports, posted a photo of Wallace celebrating with his son near the yard of bricks at the track and wrote:

"This is [Bubba Wallace] celebrating with his son, Becks, after making history as the first Black Driver to win a major race on Indianapolis’ oval. It’s bigger than sport. Bubba snapped his 100 race winless streak and MOST IMPORTANTLY got his 1st win as a Dad. You LOVE to see it."
Ad
Ad

Wallace's third career Cup Series victory also snapped a 100‑race winless streak dating back to the 2022 season at Kansas. It marked his and team 23XI's first career victory in one of NASCAR's four crown jewel races.

"Had to be the best today" - Bubba Wallace on overcoming doubt and beating Larson

Bubba Wallace qualified second for the Brickyard 400. The race extended eight laps beyond the scheduled 160 after a late rain delay followed by two extra restarts. Wallace led before the rain hit with four laps to go, but NASCAR threw the caution flag. The race resumed in overtime, and Wallace pulled ahead of defending champion Kyle Larson inside Turn 2 on the first restart.

Ad

A crash behind them triggered a second green‑white‑checker restart on lap 167. Fuel was a concern, but Wallace stayed on track and held off Larson again. The 23XI Racing driver then took the white flag and crossed the finish line just 0.222 seconds ahead.

"Coming off Turn 4, I knew I was going to get there, unless we ran out of gas. I was surprised I wasn't crying like a little baby," Bubba Wallace said during a post-race interview.
Ad
"Those last 20 laps there were ups and downs and I was telling myself 'You won't be able to do it.' Once I'd seen it was Larson, I knew he won here last year and he's arguably the best in the field. So to beat the best, we had to be the best today," he added.

The Indy win was Wallace's third NASCAR Cup victory. The 31-year-old has now secured his place in the playoffs.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications