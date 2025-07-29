“It’s bigger than sport”: Former NFL star Robert Griffin III reacts to Bubba Wallace making history at Indianapolis 

After Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to win on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.5-mile oval, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III responded to his feat, praising the 23XI Racing driver on X.Wallace led 30 laps of the Brickyard 400 last Sunday and beat Kyle Larson on two overtime restarts. Larson cut a huge gap late, closing from over five seconds to three seconds in the final laps, but the rain delay compressed the field. Wallace stayed out during the caution and stretched his fuel to cross the checkered flag in the No. 23 Toyota. His wife, Amanda, and their 10‑month‑old son, Becks, were at the finish line.Griffin, who now works as an analyst for college football at Fox Sports, posted a photo of Wallace celebrating with his son near the yard of bricks at the track and wrote:&quot;This is [Bubba Wallace] celebrating with his son, Becks, after making history as the first Black Driver to win a major race on Indianapolis’ oval. It’s bigger than sport. Bubba snapped his 100 race winless streak and MOST IMPORTANTLY got his 1st win as a Dad. You LOVE to see it.&quot;Wallace's third career Cup Series victory also snapped a 100‑race winless streak dating back to the 2022 season at Kansas. It marked his and team 23XI's first career victory in one of NASCAR's four crown jewel races.&quot;Had to be the best today&quot; - Bubba Wallace on overcoming doubt and beating LarsonBubba Wallace qualified second for the Brickyard 400. The race extended eight laps beyond the scheduled 160 after a late rain delay followed by two extra restarts. Wallace led before the rain hit with four laps to go, but NASCAR threw the caution flag. The race resumed in overtime, and Wallace pulled ahead of defending champion Kyle Larson inside Turn 2 on the first restart.A crash behind them triggered a second green‑white‑checker restart on lap 167. Fuel was a concern, but Wallace stayed on track and held off Larson again. The 23XI Racing driver then took the white flag and crossed the finish line just 0.222 seconds ahead.&quot;Coming off Turn 4, I knew I was going to get there, unless we ran out of gas. I was surprised I wasn't crying like a little baby,&quot; Bubba Wallace said during a post-race interview.&quot;Those last 20 laps there were ups and downs and I was telling myself 'You won't be able to do it.' Once I'd seen it was Larson, I knew he won here last year and he's arguably the best in the field. So to beat the best, we had to be the best today,&quot; he added.The Indy win was Wallace's third NASCAR Cup victory. The 31-year-old has now secured his place in the playoffs.