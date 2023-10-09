"It's such a BS rule": Bubba Wallace unhappy with NASCAR's stop-and-go rule after being spun off the track by Austin Cindric

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace got knocked out in the Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday, October 8. Wallace, who had displayed a blistering pace on Saturday, was left lamenting about the absurd NASCAR rule which put him out of contention on Sunday.

The #23 Toyota driver was referring to the rule that forces drivers to halt on the front stretch if they miss the entry of the backstretch chicane, irrespective of whether it was done to gain an advantage or not.

Bubba Wallace had to serve a similar stop-and-go penalty as he was collected in a melee and was sent spinning through the chicane. Wallace was just an innocent passenger in the incident, which occurred in the third stage when Daniel Suarez tagged Austin Cindric, who in turn spun around Bubba Wallace.

Wallace complied with the rules as he stopped on the front stretch, which dropped him to the rear of the field and had major playoff implications. Hence, the #23 Toyota driver called out NASCAR for implementing such a BS rule.

"Honestly, it's such a BS rule, I lost so much track position and I didn't completely come to a stop but I got blown through the chicane," he said in a post-race interview (via Frontstretch). "So I thought I'd just keep the momentum up and get back going, fall back in line and we can go race it out from there."

"But we had to stop on the front stretch. We're the only series that does that ass backwards, so not surprised."

Although Wallace was running below the cutline when the incident occurred, it changed the tone of the race and put a halt to his progress through the field. His teammate Tyler Reddick made the transfer into the next round with a hard-fought sixth-place finish as he rallied through the field in the final stage.

Bubba Wallace recounts his playoff success and stunning road course improvement

The 23XI Racing driver, who turned 30 last Sunday, capped off his most successful Cup Series campaign. Apart from the overall success, Bubba Wallace has also taken a significant step up in his road course program.

Wallace at the Charlotte Roval

Wallace addressed his successful 2023 season as he said (via motorsport.com):

“We weren’t supposed to be here according to a lot of people, but we proved them wrong and then proved a lot of people in the garage wrong that you can’t really count on the No. 23 at a road course race.”

With four races left in the season, Bubba Wallace is eyeing a victory to end his season on a high.

“I’m pumped for our season. It’s not over yet. I’m really excited for next week and Homestead and Martinsville,” he said. “Phoenix, eh, I might just go on vacation. But we’ve still got four races to go out and do it.”

NASCAR returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400 this Sunday, October 15.