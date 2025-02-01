”It’s been a challenge”: Former SHR driver makes his feelings clear on joining NASCAR’s “most established” powerhouse

Former Stewart Haas Racing (SHR) driver Josh Berry recently reflected on his move to Wood Brother's Racing for the 2025 Cup Series campaign. The move came as a consequence of Stewart Haas Racing's decision to close shop in NASCAR, where they competed full-time in both the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Berry joined Wood Brothers Racing as a replacement for Harrison Burton, who secured a historic win for the team last season. However, it was initially reported that he was not the initial pick for WBR, and his relationship with Ford Performance became a deciding factor.

Ahead of the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, Josh Berry was asked to share his thoughts on the differences he's seen at Ford Performance after moving to WBR. He said (via Cup Scene):

Trending

"I mean it's been a challenge obviously, with with SHR closing down and all the different paths we took there right but for me, I don't really know that I have a lot to add on that too much cause I mean, obviously, I have come into the most established team in NASCAR. They've been here 75 years, they have a great relationship with Team Penske, obviously, has had a tremendous amount of success so really for me it's just about kind of fitting in and getting in a rhythm of working with my team," The former SHR driver said [2:30 onwards].

Josh Berry's rookie (and only) season with Stewart Haas Racing in the Cup Series ended with a P27 finish. However, his teammate, Chase Briscoe, secured a spot in the playoffs, giving SHR a version of their last hurrah in the sport.

Now, Berry will pilot the #21 Ford for WBR starting this Sunday at Bowman Gray Stadium. The #21 team is in a technical alliance with Team Penske, which will further aid Berry as the new NASCAR season approaches.

Kevin Harvick backs former SHR driver as favorite to win the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Former Stewart Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe replaced the retiring Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. in Joe Gibbs Racing's #19 Toyota. Ahead of his first appearance with JGR, NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick has backed the former SHR driver to emerge victorious at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray.

In a recent episode of the Happy Hour Podcast, Harvick said:

"I think that the Joe Gibbs cars have run well at these short tracks, and I think that he (Chase Briscoe), along with a lot of other guys, has something to prove, and I think James Small is right there with him, so he has been good. He was very good as his teammate at SHR at this style of racetrack, and I just think that it could be a magical moment for him," [56:33]

Meanwhile, after the Clash on Sunday, the next Cup action will be the Daytona 500, scheduled for February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback